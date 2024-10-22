1Password Partners with TD SYNNEX

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced a new strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Leveraging TD SYNNEX’s extensive distribution network and robust logistical and operational capabilities, the partnership will enable businesses across North America to secure every sign-in to every app from every device with 1Password’s category-defining Extended Access Management (XAM) solution.

“We’ve experienced unprecedented demand for 1Password Extended Access Management. Partnering with TD SYNNEX will help us scale to more businesses who aim to secure the modern workforce amidst the challenges of remote and hybrid workplaces, BYOD, and unmanaged applications,” said Monica Jain, Head of Global GTM Partnerships at 1Password. “TD SYNNEX’s expertise in cloud distribution and value-added services aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver a more robust security solution to our customers. With deep technical knowledge and an expensive partner network, this partnership will enable us to expand our reach and accelerate our go-to-market motions.”

Zero Trust requires that every person, device, and login is validated, but it assumes all of these elements are known. 1Password Extended Access Management protects unmanaged apps and devices, providing a comprehensive solution that fills what 1Password calls the ‘Access-Trust Gap’—the discrepancy between the number of sign-ins to a system that is fully trusted and those that are not—left by traditional identity and access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM) solutions. This provides a path towards securing and enabling shadow IT and validating the health of devices—all while providing the insights and controls businesses need to secure the modern workforce.

TD SYNNEX’s world-class cybersecurity portfolio offers comprehensive security solutions that maximize business efficiency through reliability, scalability, and flexibility. Through this partnership, 1Password and TD SYNNEX will collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including co-branded marketing, shared resources, and enhanced market visibility.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Jim MacBride, Senior Director, Business Development, Security at TD SYNNEX. “With 1Password added to our vast portfolio, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our cybersecurity offerings in a critical sector for our partners.”

To learn more about 1Password’s partnership with TD SYNNEX, visit https://blog.1password.com/1password-tdsynnex-partnership-resellers.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password offers identity security and access management solutions built for the way people work and live today. 1Password is on a mission to eliminate the conflict between security and productivity while securing every sign-in for every app on every device. As the provider of the most-used enterprise password manager, 1Password continues to innovate on its strong foundation to offer security solutions relied upon by companies of all sizes, including Associated Press, Salesforce, Canva, Under Armour, and Intercom.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.