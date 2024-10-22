Leading the Charge: ShareForCures Empowers Women to Advance Breast Cancer Breakthroughs

ShareForCures is a breast cancer research registry by Susan G. Komen, connecting researchers with information from people who have or had breast cancer.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As National Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes, Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is proud to announce the launch of the ShareForCures (SFC) Alliance, a groundbreaking initiative designed to harness the collective power of women and transform the future of breast cancer research. The fight against breast cancer demands continuous support that transcends a single month, and this Alliance brings together diverse nonprofit organizations united in a shared goal: end breast cancer by accelerating the search for the cures. This initiative empowers individuals diagnosed with breast cancer to share their unique health data through Komen’s secure research platform, unlocking vital insights that drive meaningful progress against this disease.

Paradigm Shift: Women Leading the Charge Toward the Cures

For centuries, women have supported one another through adversity, and with ShareForCures, Komen is carrying that legacy forward. By encouraging women to securely share details of their breast cancer journey, SFC enables researchers to gather critical data that will propel breakthroughs in treatment and care.

“The strength of ShareForCures is rooted in the incredible power of women—together, they are propelling the search for the cures for breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. “This groundbreaking initiative allows millions impacted by breast cancer to actively contribute to pioneering research that will change lives for the better. As the first to share my data, I encourage every woman to step forward, raise their hand and join this essential movement toward finding the cures.”

Why Representation Matters: Driving Inclusivity in Research

Today, breast cancer research is primarily informed by a small and non-representative group of patients, which slows innovation for all communities. Only about 5% of adults with cancer participate in clinical trials, and fewer than 10% of those participants represent people who are historically marginalized—many of whom experience higher breast cancer mortality rates. For instance, Black women in the U.S. are 38% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, and they are more likely to be diagnosed at younger ages with aggressive forms of the disease. Additionally, while men account for less than 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses, Black men in the U.S. have the highest breast cancer incidence and mortality compared to other racial and ethnic groups and have lower representation in breast cancer data.

“We need better, more inclusive research to improve outcomes for all communities,” Schneider added. “ShareForCures allows us to bridge that gap by inviting all women and men, especially those from groups who are underrepresented, to share their experiences and data. The more we know, the faster we can end breast cancer.”

The ShareForCures Alliance: Uniting for a Common Cause

The ShareForCures Alliance brings together diverse nonprofit organizations with the shared goal of revolutionizing breast cancer research. Through outreach and education, SFC Alliance members engage their unique communities to boost participation in SFC. By amplifying diverse voices and experiences, the SFC Alliance seeks to expedite groundbreaking discoveries that benefit all individuals impacted by breast cancer. The SFC Alliance’s goal is to enhance SFC enrollment by informing communities about the critical importance of sharing health data through the SFC research registry and empowering them to participate, ultimately accelerating research progress and improving outcomes for everyone affected by this disease.

SFC Alliance members include:

Each organization brings invaluable expertise and reach within their respective diverse communities, collectively reinforcing a shared commitment to finding the cures.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our Alliance members for partnering with us to create one of the most valuable resources available for breast cancer research,” said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, senior vice president of mission at Susan G. Komen.

A Call to Action: Securely Share Your Data, Help Find the Cures

Breast cancer affects every individual differently and is shaped by biology, lived experiences and demographic factors such as race and ethnicity. To drive meaningful advances in research, scientists need access to a diverse and comprehensive pool of health data that reflects the full spectrum of people impacted by breast cancer. ShareForCures provides a safe, secure platform for participants to contribute their data directly to researchers, breaking down barriers and advancing research for all.

“When breast cancer survivors, particularly those from underrepresented communities, sign up for ShareForCures, they provide researchers with critical data that can lead to faster breakthroughs and improved outcomes for everyone. For starters, we want to help researchers find the answers to why breast cancer recurs for some people and better understand the lived experiences of those with breast cancer,” Smart added.

By joining ShareForCures, individuals are helping to eliminate breast cancer disparities and accelerate patient-focused care, regardless of race, ethnicity or geography. Susan G. Komen invites all those affected by breast cancer to contribute their health data and help fuel the next generation of research and progress toward a world without breast cancer.

To learn more about ShareForCures and how to participate, visit https://www.komen.org/shareforcures/

About Susan G. Komen®

