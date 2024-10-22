CLEAResult Selected by AES Indiana to Implement Comprehensive EV Charging Programs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services provider, was recently selected by AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, to launch a groundbreaking new portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) programs that will remove barriers to EV adoption and offer managed charging solutions that maximize customer benefits. This is the first initiative of its kind, capturing the full potential of EVs with a comprehensive approach that spans from home charging support to bidirectional fleet charging.

This extensive suite of EV programs supports the growing shift towards EVs while ensuring that the transition is efficient, cost-effective and accessible to all. It takes a holistic approach, enabling EV adoption while managing charge loads to provide customer cost savings and emission reductions through a variety of programs, including residential and nonresidential managed charging, incentives for EV charging stations, fleet electrification advisory and a bidirectional charging pilot.

CLEAResult will leverage its advanced platforms and services, including CLEAResult ATLAS Connect™, CLEAResult ATLAS™ GridSaver, and the ChooseEV Commercial Toolkit, as the technology backbone for these efforts. Additionally, CLEAResult will provide industry-leading capabilities such as technical assistance, EV charger fulfillment, and the design and measurement of pilot programs to ensure success. This approach will position AES to strengthen system reliability and cost-effectiveness by analyzing and influencing customer charging behaviors.

“This new portfolio underscores our mission to change the way people use energy by providing cost-effective, accessible EV charging infrastructure and enhancing grid resiliency,” said James Russell, Vice President of Energy Transition at CLEAResult. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with AES to deliver best-in-class service to their customers.”

CLEAResult leads over 1,650 energy programs across the U.S. and Canada, including EV-specific programs that support services for customers in many utility and local government programs. These programs provide a comprehensive suite of transportation electrification assistance to help customers, including more than 400 utilities to date.

“With the rapid rise of EVs, it’s crucial to innovate sustainable solutions that help balance impact on the grid,” said Rich McBee, CEO at CLEAResult. “We are proud to collaborate with AES Indiana on such a comprehensive portfolio, setting a strong example for EV charging infrastructure that others can follow.”

More information on CLEAResult can be found at www.clearesult.com.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability services in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities, and residential customers to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,700 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by leading U.S. middle market private equity firm Kohlberg & Company. Explore all our energy solutions at https://www.clearesult.com/.