Glendale Area Schools Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Optimize Digital Banking Capabilities

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced its new partnership with California-based Glendale Area Schools Credit Union (Glendale Area Schools). The credit union is converting to Corelation Keystone in January 2025 and having a digital banking partner that would complement and tightly integrate with Keystone was paramount to their conversion. Additionally, Glendale Area Schools needed a state-of-the-art solution that provided enhanced flexibility and modern banking capabilities.

Glendale Area Schools was in search of a digital banking provider to facilitate its growth and elevate the member experience. They found the ideal solution in Mahalo’s advanced digital platform, which offers seamless account openings and efficient loan application processes, among a variety of other features. This powerful digital banking solution not only simplifies transactions but also enhances accessibility, ensuring that members enjoy a fast, user-friendly experience tailored to their needs.

Wesley Walton, CEO of Glendale Area Schools, stated, “Mahalo checked all the boxes for us in terms of feature functionality, and their staff's reputation is truly unmatched. They have the right people and systems to uphold their brand promise to our members. Mahalo is the complete package: integration, security, and an exceptional member experience.”

Mahalo's solution provides a scalable and customizable infrastructure, allowing the credit union to tailor the member experience while remaining flexible to incorporate new features as service offerings grow.

Glendale Area Schools is also focused on connecting with the next generation of members—Millennials and Gen Z. Walton added, “Mahalo’s technology delivers exactly what this next generation expects from a digital banking solution. We had noticed a decline in younger members joining our credit union, but Mahalo is our answer for engaging this vital demographic.”

“We’re thrilled about the FedNow transfers that Mahalo will implement for our members. This new payment rail will enable us to offer cutting-edge financial products to our membership. The ability to execute P2P payments with a wide network of credit unions and banks on this system will truly set us apart,” he shared.

Mahalo Banking provides a digital solution specifically designed for credit unions, addressing their unique challenges and diverse member needs. The Mahalo team is comprised entirely of credit union veterans and brings invaluable industry expertise to their approach to platform development. Mahalo's Credential Assurance Technology (C.A.T.) solution safeguards credit union data with robust architecture, preventing fraud and ensuring a secure digital environment. Additionally, Mahalo’s Thoughtful Banking technology incorporates neurodiverse functionality, creating an inclusive and user-friendly experience for all members.

“At Mahalo, our core mission is to empower credit unions to enhance the financial services they provide to their members through digital innovation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Our partnership with Glendale Area Schools underscores the growing recognition of our cutting-edge digital banking solution. This collaboration not only validates the impact of our technology but also highlights the increasing demand from forward-thinking credit unions to deliver an exceptional digital experience for their members.”

About Glendale Area Schools Credit Union

Headquartered in Glendale, California, Glendale Area Schools Credit Union has $450M in assets and two branch locations. For more information visit the credit unions’ website at gascu.org or connect via LinkedIn.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.