GoFundMe and Meta Launch First-of-Its-Kind Integration to Raise More for Nonprofits

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today GoFundMe and Meta are announcing innovative new sharing features to drive more donations to nonprofits. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, donors and nonprofits can more easily share the causes they care about with their social networks. Starting today, nonprofits using GoFundMe’s software company, Classy, will have access to this enhanced sharing experience on Instagram. In the coming weeks, the new Instagram sharing features will be available on GoFundMe for fundraisers supporting nonprofits, with similar functionality following soon on Facebook.

Enabling easy donation experiences through social media is critical as new research in GoFundMe’s Social State of Giving report1 shows that half of Gen Z is sharing causes or fundraisers at least once a week, while at least half of millennials and Gen X are sharing monthly. A quarter of Gen Z also states they were inspired to look into or donate to a cause because of social media. In the U.S., over $8 billion has been raised for nonprofits on Instagram and Facebook, making Meta a key player in social giving. This integration will enable more support for nonprofits across platforms where more than 5 billion people worldwide spend their time.

“This integration will unlock a powerful new channel for nonprofits to thrive – giving them the tools to inspire a new generation of supporters to make a difference for the causes they care about,” said GoFundMe CEO, Tim Cadogan. “With these innovative new sharing features, we are empowering organizations and donors to successfully champion their causes on platforms where vast communities are ready and eager to engage.”

The new sharing features will offer:

Enhanced sharing capabilities for nonprofit staff and supporters, helping campaigns stand out in Instagram and Facebook feeds with a polished look that builds trust and credibility. Features include real-time, dynamic progress metrics and a new donate button designed to inspire action.

Seamless Instagram and Instagram Stories integration, allowing easy sharing that was not previously available.

A donate button that directs supporters to the nonprofit’s website or donation page, for Classy customers and GoFundMe fundraisers, that will lead donors directly to the fundraising page for donations.

For Classy customers, donations will be processed directly through Classy, ensuring a consistent donor experience and providing nonprofits with valuable data and insights from these off-channel donations, enabling them to better nurture their supporters.

“We are thrilled to introduce new features that will help connect more people with nonprofit fundraisers shared on Facebook and Instagram,” said Allison Hartnett, Director of Central Social Impact at Meta. “We have heard from our nonprofit partners that fundraising on their platform of choice is important, and are excited to be working with partners like GoFundMe to expand our offerings for nonprofits.”

Nonprofits must be registered for Meta fundraising tools to benefit from these features. To learn more about the new integration visit Classy’s blog here.

