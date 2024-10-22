ANANDA Scientific and the David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA, Announce Commencement of a Clinical Trial Evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5 for Smoking Cessation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ANANDA Scientific Inc., a research focused bio-pharmaceutical company, and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience at Geffen School of Medicine UCLA today announced the commencement of a clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug combining cannabidiol (CBD) with ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology, to evaluate the efficacy of cannabidiol for smoking cessation. (Clinical Trials.gov Identifier:NCT06218056)

This trial is being led by principal investigator Edythe London, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences as well as Molecular and Medicinal Pharmacology at the Semel Institute, Geffen School of Medicine UCLA. Funding for this trial is through a grant provided by the Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research.

“We are excited to have commenced this clinical trial with Nantheia™ ATL5 in collaboration with Ananda,” said Dr. London. “Cigarette smoking continues to be a major health issue worldwide, and we are keen to develop new evidence-based approaches for reducing cigarette smoking and nicotine addiction.”

“ANANDA is again delighted to be working with Dr. London and the Geffen School of Medicine on this important trial with our investigational drug, Nantheia™ ATL5,” said Sohail R. Zaidi, ANANDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “This clinical study is an important component of our clinical development efforts to develop non-addictive therapies to address significant health issues.”

In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, participants will receive Nantheia™ATL5 (800mg CBD) or placebo daily for 8 weeks. The primary endpoint will be reduction in cigarette use from baseline. Secondary endpoints will assess the impact of nicotine withdrawal and its impact on general anxiety and mood states.

ABOUT NANTHEIA™ ATL5

Nantheia™ ATL5 is an investigational drug that combines cannabidiol with ANANDA’s proprietary Liquid Structure™ delivery technology. Pre-clinical and initial clinical studies show that ANANDA’s Liquid Structure™ delivery Technology (licensed from Lyotropic Delivery Systems (LDS) Ltd in Jerusalem, Israel) enhances the effectiveness, consistent absorption and stability of cannabidiol. Nantheia™ ATL5 is an oral product with 100mg of cannabidiol per softgel capsule.

ABOUT ANANDA SCIENTIFIC

ANANDA Scientific is a leading research-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines to transform neuropsychiatric health. The company is currently conducting high-caliber clinical studies evaluating Nantheia™ for therapeutic indications such as PTSD, Pain, Anxiety, Opioid Use Disorder and Smoking Cessation. The company’s patented delivery technology makes cannabinoids and plant-derived compounds highly bioavailable, water-soluble, and shelf-life stable. ANANDA Scientific is dedicated to producing effective, premium pharmaceutical products that enhance patients' lives.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on current assumptions and expectations, which may change over time.