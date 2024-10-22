50 Seafood Suppliers Join ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 50 new seafood suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

Among the 50 new sustainable seafood suppliers are companies with a strong focus on quality and sustainability. One supplier, founded in 1996, is known for its premium wild Alaskan seafood, sourced directly from the pristine waters of Alaska. Another, established in 2014, promotes socially responsible, fair-trade certified shrimp harvesting from the Eastern Pacific. A third, with over a century of expertise, is celebrated for transforming the seafood dining experience with its innovative crab products, offering both restaurant and retail seafood solutions.

“Traceability is key to improving both compliance and operational efficiency for these suppliers,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our hardware-free solution, with the ability to exchange data in any format, allows suppliers to seamlessly connect with any retailer in our network, regardless of their data requirements. This makes it a truly universal solution for traceability, helping suppliers meet regulatory needs and streamline operations.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers, food manufacturers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com