Meta Quest Announced As Back-of-Shirt Sponsor for Wrexham AFC and Wrexham AFC Women

WREXHAM, Wales--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrexham AFC announces Meta Quest as the official back-of-shirt sponsor of Wrexham AFC, from today and continuing into the 2025/26 season, for both the men’s and women’s teams.

As the Official Mixed Reality Partner of Wrexham AFC and Wrexham AFC Women, Meta Quest’s name and logo will be featured prominently across the back of the players’ kits during the Club’s home and away games.

The Club announced the news today as Wrexham AFC players walked into the STōK Cae Ras ahead of their match with Huddersfield Town with Meta Quest 3 headsets, which players will be able to use for everything from watching movies on a giant screen on the way to matches to virtual training. You can see the team arrivals on Wrexham AFC and Meta Quest Social Channels. The arrival was followed by the team debuting the new kits at the start of today’s match.

“We’re so excited to welcome Meta Quest as our back-of-shirt sponsor,” said Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. “Meta Quest allows you to immerse yourself in new worlds and experiences and is all about connection—something that resonates with us at Wrexham AFC. Whether it’s our journey with this incredible club or the bond we share with our supporters, it’s about bringing people together. Plus, now we can finally live out our dreams of being on the pitch without pulling a hamstring.”

“As a company focused on building community in new and innovative ways, we’re inspired by how Wrexham AFC continues to do both—bringing fans closer to what they love,” said Shachar Scott, Vice President of Marketing at Meta Reality Labs. “The Club has cultivated a passionate global fanbase not only through their impressive performances on the pitch but also through their authentic connection with audiences via Welcome to Wrexham. This season, as Wrexham AFC players take the field, we’re proud that fans everywhere will see Meta Quest displayed on their kits, uniting our shared commitment to connection and experience.”

“We are very proud to welcome Meta Quest as the Club’s new back-of-shirt partner,” said Wrexham AFC CEO Michael Williamson. “Their commitment to finding inventive and meaningful ways for people to connect and engage with their favourite content is one that aligns with the values of the Club. We always strive to give our community of fans everywhere a team that they not only feel personally connected to but inspired to collectively rally behind.”

The Meta Quest 3 family expanded recently with the launch of Meta Quest 3S, a headset with the same mixed reality (MR) capabilities and fast performance as Meta Quest 3, starting at just $299.99 USD / £289.99. Quest 3S is compatible with the Quest 3 library of thousands of apps and games.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League One, the third tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The STōK Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world’s oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan’s resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.