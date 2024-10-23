Energy Dome Signs First U.S. Contract with Alliant Energy for Commercial-Scale Deployment of its CO2 Battery

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Dome, a leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, announces a landmark advancement in its commercial-scale deployment in the US market through a signed supply contract for the Columbia Energy Storage Project with Alliant Energy.

Having already secured a competitive Cooperative Agreement award of up to $30 million from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, this collaboration has recently reached another key milestone with Alliant Energy's recent application filing for the Columbia Energy Storage Project, with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC).

This represents a major step forward for long-duration energy storage and underscores both companies' commitment to enhancing renewable energy deployment while maintaining grid reliability and affordability.

Claudio Spadacini, CEO of Energy Dome, expressed enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "This is excellent news for long-duration energy storage in North America. Our forward-thinking collaboration with Alliant Energy is not just about innovation; it's about creating opportunities for imminent scaled deployment in the U.S. energy sector. Our technology is poised to play a transformational role in how energy is stored and managed."

Raja Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of Alliant Energy, also conveyed his satisfaction about this collaboration, remarking: "We are excited to announce the signed supply contract with Energy Dome for our pioneering Columbia Energy Storage Project. It is a critical milestone of this strategic partnership. After a thorough evaluation of technologies available in the market, the Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery stood out as a cost-effective, efficient and scalable solution. We see this as the first of many CO2 Batteries to be built in partnership between Energy Dome and Alliant to continue delivering reliable and affordable energy in the communities we serve."

The Columbia Energy Storage Project will feature Energy Dome's standard-frame 20MW/200MWh CO2 Battery, powering around 18,000 homes in Wisconsin for 10 hours on a single charge. It aims to set a benchmark for other utilities and energy providers seeking to boost their storage solutions and cut carbon emissions. In particular, Energy Dome will assist Alliant Energy throughout the entire project and ensure the effective incorporation of the CO2 Battery system into the energy infrastructure.

In parallel, the construction of Energy Dome's first-of-a-kind standard CO2 Battery plant in Sardinia, Italy, is also proceeding at full speed. The Sardinia plant's completion is expected by the end of Q1 2025 after reaching full notice-to-proceed at the end of 2023, representing Energy Dome’s capability to deliver on a short lead time basis.

It's also worth noting that thanks to a modular and standardized approach, the Italian plant will virtually be identical to the one in the U.S., where the former will provide the ideal testbed from both a construction and operational perspective, ensuring a smooth process and application of lessons learned to kickstart the US plant's construction in Wisconsin.

For more information on Energy Dome’s projects, please visit energydome.com.

About Energy Dome

Energy Dome is at the forefront of redefining long-duration energy storage with its CO2 Battery. The properties of carbon dioxide allow the system to store energy efficiently and cost-effectively through a patented thermodynamic process, hence representing the most valid alternative to lithium-ion batteries or pumped-hydro solutions. The CO2 Battery is already a fully validated and cost-effective system that uses no lithium or rare-earth elements to store electricity, boasting superior round-trip efficiency. With a modular approach and site-independent footprint, CO2 Batteries use readily available, off-the-shelf components from reliable, existing supply chains, providing a scalable pathway to store massive amounts of intermittent renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition; it’s the only technology available today offering the right combination of efficiency, cost, scalability and that's viable globally. For more information, please visit energydome.com.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 1 million electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL) are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

About the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) was established to accelerate clean energy technologies and fill a critical innovation gap on the path to achieving our nation’s climate goals of net zero emissions by 2050. OCED’s mission is to deliver clean energy demonstration projects at scale in partnership with the private sector to accelerate deployment, market adoption, and the equitable transition to a decarbonized energy system. Visit energy.gov/oced to learn more.