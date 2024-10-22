LP Building Solutions Expands Commitment to Workforce Development Through Support of ForestryWorks®

The partnership aims to attract and cultivate the next generation of diverse tradespeople in forestry and manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership aims to attract and cultivate the next generation of diverse tradespeople in forestry and manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Forest Workforce Training Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to developing a skilled workforce for the nation's forestry and forest products industries. Through this collaboration, LP will continue to support the Institute’s ForestryWorks® program, highlighting its commitment to cultivating diverse talent, particularly in the fields of manufacturing, forestry, and construction trades.

“We are proud to support ForestryWorks® in addressing the critical workforce shortage in the nation’s forestry industry,” said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. “At LP, we’re deeply committed to sustainable forestry practices and workforce development. This partnership reflects our dedication to building a more sustainable future by empowering the next generation of foresters and tradespeople.”

Launched in 2018 with LP’s direct involvement, ForestryWorks® is a workforce development initiative designed to ensure a steady supply of skilled workers for the forestry industry through education, career promotion, and hands-on training. Currently active in 10 states, the program is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for qualified professionals.

“LP played a vital role in the creation of ForestryWorks® to address workforce needs in the Southern U.S. and has been instrumental in the expansion of ForestryWorks® programs across the country,” said Forest Workforce Training Institute President and CEO Chris Isaacson. “We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing to work with LP to grow the forest industry’s future workforce.”

This expanded partnership coincides with National Forest Products Week, observed during the third week of October. The annual event provides a platform to celebrate sustainable forests, innovative research in forest products, and the diverse range of goods derived from U.S. forests.

LP Natural Resources Manager Tim Thornhill, who chairs the Board of the Forest Workforce Training Institute, was recently honored with the 2024 ForestryWorks® Legacy Award at the Alabama Forestry Association’s Annual Meeting for his exceptional leadership.

“As a nearly 45-year veteran of the forestry industry, I am deeply committed to preparing the next generation for the future of sustainable forestry,” Thornhill said. “I am proud of LP’s role in expanding the ForestryWorks® program beyond the Southern U.S. into the Lake States. It’s work I’m passionate about, and while receiving the Legacy Award was a tremendous honor, the true reward is seeing the impact of this remarkable program.”

LP’s support of ForestryWorks® is part of a broader effort to cultivate future talent in the manufacturing and forest products industries. In addition to this program, LP is in its second year of partnering with the Manufacturing Institute’s Women and Heroes MAKE America initiatives, which aim to reduce the gender gap in manufacturing and attract military veterans to the field. The company also collaborates with the National Society of Black Engineers, providing annual scholarships to engineering students, and works with the National Association of Black Accountants. LP is also in its third year of funding Vancouver Island University’s Indigenous Peoples in Trades Training and Women in Trades Training programs and actively participates in the National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Day to inspire and engage the next generation of talent.

For more information, visit LPCorp.com and ForestryWorks.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About ForestryWorks®

The Forest Workforce Training Institute (FWTI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation established in 2018 to develop a pipeline of workers for the forest industry. ForestryWorks® is FWTI’s workforce development initiative created to recruit a sustainable supply of qualified workers for the forest industry through forestry education, career promotion, and training solutions. ForestryWorks® partners with a network of state forestry associations, councils, educational organizations, and government agencies to implement workforce development programming unique to the needs of the forest industry in each state. ForestryWorks® currently delivers programming in nine states including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For more information, visit ForestryWorks.com.