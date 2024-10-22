Norwegian State Broadcaster NRK Selects Juniper Networks to Enable First-class Digital TV, Radio and Online Media Services Nationwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks®, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced that the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) has selected Juniper to provide a brand-new MPLS-based, automated Wide-Area Network (WAN) for the national broadcaster’s move to an IP-based network infrastructure. Following an exacting competitive PoC process, Juniper demonstrated its superior ability to deliver a fast, secure and scalable network that will underpin NRK’s live and on-demand TV, radio and online media broadcasting services, enabling consistent, high-quality user experiences for its media channels, broadcasting operations and content consumers.

Across three national TV channels, 14 radio stations and a digital services platform, NRK is Norway’s public service broadcaster, serving 90 percent of the Norwegian population daily across mobile, fixed and wireless access. NRK decided that the evolving demands of its audience called for a more robust, flexible, innovative network, based on modern networking technology, while also being simple to manage in-house. This strategic approach is expected to significantly enhance reliability and quality of experience for end users while delivering a better return-on-investment (ROI), through enhanced Operating Expenditure (OpEx) efficiency that also supports NRK’s long-term zero carbon emission goals with Juniper’s energy efficient routing platforms.

The new network from Juniper has been designed to deliver fast and reliable connectivity in support of media content consumption but still be easily managed and operated by NRK, both aspects contributing to exceptional user experiences. This will be achieved by high-performance, cloud-optimized hardware that provides massive bandwidth and multi-service scale capabilities, combined with innovative automation software. The software enables sophisticated real-time traffic engineering and predictive, data-driven insights into the network’s health for simplified and automated optimization, diagnostics and preventative network operations.

Supporting Quotes:

“NRK's production network is crucial for us to produce world-class content across Norway and engage with our audience. It is imperative that we invest in the most robust and scalable technology available to meet our requirements. I am confident that NRK now has a sustainable, flexible networking platform that will carry the organization into the future.”

- Pål Nedregotten, CTO/CPO, NRK

“Broadcast content, especially when it is live, must be delivered without jitter or latency every time, otherwise it will have a very poor user experience. NRK understands that it must make every connection count and has embraced the power of WAN automation to deliver superior user experiences, both for its subscribers and its operations teams. This automated network is ideal for straightforward new service delivery, too, enabling NRK to accelerate innovation, delighting its audiences with creativity.”

- AE Natarajan, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources

Juniper Networks® PTX Series Packet Transport Routers

Juniper Networks® MX Series Universal Routing Platforms

Juniper Paragon portfolio: Paragon Pathfinder and Paragon Insights

Solutions & Technologies: Media, Broadcast & Entertainment

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks believes that connectivity is not the same as experiencing a great connection. Juniper's AI-Native Networking Platform is built from the ground up to leverage AI to deliver exceptional, highly secure and sustainable user experiences from the edge to the data center and cloud. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.