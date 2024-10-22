DataDome Partners with Google Cloud to Enhance Cyberfraud Protection

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataDome, the leader in cyberfraud protection, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage at the partner level for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model with availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. Enterprises can now leverage DataDome’s seamless integration into Google Cloud environments and leading security across websites, mobile apps, and APIs, so they don’t have to compromise between scaling and securing their online business.

DataDome, recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave™ for Bot Management Software, complements Google Cloud’s native services, providing organizations with advanced detection and protection against sophisticated bots and fraud without performance compromises or added complexity. Now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, DataDome adds an additional layer of protection for applications running on Google Cloud, analyzing trillions of signals with its multi-layered machine learning detection engine to safeguard businesses from account fraud, ad fraud, payment fraud, credential stuffing, scraping, and more.

"As bots become more sophisticated, businesses face increasing challenges in protecting the digital experiences that power their business from fraud. Today’s threats require more specialized solutions to effectively safeguard endpoints without impacting performance or user experience,” said Aurelie Guerrieri, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer at DataDome. "We will work to extend protection to the 65% of businesses that are completely defenseless against bots, ensuring they can unlock the full potential of their cloud investments without sacrificing security.”

“Bringing DataDome to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the cyberfraud solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “DataDome can continue to securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

DataDome’s robust technical and business partner ecosystem ensures customers’ fast time to value. Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage reinforces the company’s commitment to protecting enterprises worldwide on any infrastructure. DataDome’s 50+ integrations and compatibility with all major web technologies, including multi-cloud and multi-CDN setups, are the backbone of its strong technology alliances and help power its streamlined deployment.

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies, and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's cyberfraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily, adapting to and scanning every request in real-time. We protect leading enterprises worldwide, including Foot Locker, Tripadvisor, and SoundCloud. With record time to value, DataDome acts as a force multiplier for teams, offering transparent insights, 24/7 SOC coverage options, and 50+ easy to deploy integrations. DataDome was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Bot Management 2024 report, is consistently ranked a G2 Leader, and was recognized as one of G2's Best Security Products of 2024.