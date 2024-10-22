LSEG and Dun & Bradstreet Expand Access to Private Markets Data, Essential for Driving Impact in Capital Markets

LONDON and JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to broaden access to private market information. The combination of LSEG’s capital markets data, including deals, private equity, news and research, with Dun & Bradstreet’s trusted private market data providing visibility on officers and directors, ownership insights and financial information for millions of companies globally, will enable investment and capital market firms to drive better data-driven financial assessments and decisions.

This strategic relationship also offers the ability to enhance content discoverability of data areas, including Ownership & Shareholder Information and Officers and Directors data, as well as the opportunity to further work together to develop new connected private market data sets to optimize capital market use cases.

The industry-recognized Dun & Bradstreet D-U-N-S® Number, a unique nine-digit identifier for over a half billion public and private companies, will now be available to LSEG Workspace’s large customer community and therefore increase its reach into the capital markets as a new and expanding vertical. Using the D-U-N-S Number as the key to unlock data about a business, LSEG’s Workspace users will be able to easily search for private company data and download the data to improve mapping, discoverability and interoperability of content on global public and private companies. The D-U-N-S Number provides linkage across business relationships, employees, and subsidiaries, enabling users of LSEG Workspace to gain a better view of an enterprise’s corporate structure, ownership and financial health.

“With growing demand for access to private company data, specifically financial information, LSEG has been working to expand our offering,” said Debbie Lawrence, Group Head of D&A Data Strategy and Management, LSEG. “This strategic relationship will provide unprecedented access to private company financial data, enhancing our already strong offering for the banking community and beyond. It will also support our customers in making informed decisions with the added flexibility in how they choose to receive and use the data.”

“The collaboration with LSEG marks a new era in providing technology-powered transparency to private firm analysis. Together, we bring the power of our market-leading data assets to help capital market participants make more informed decisions, especially across the private markets,” said Brian Filanowski, General Manager, Finance & Risk Solutions and Capital Markets at Dun & Bradstreet. “With the exponential growth of private markets, Dun & Bradstreet plays a critical role providing more clarity and insights to help investors manage risk and discover new investment opportunities.”

LSEG is also working with Dun & Bradstreet to develop a new private market data feed, which is expected to be available for customers in 2025, as the companies continue to explore additional use cases and distribution opportunities together.

About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system.

With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in over 60 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 25,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit https://www.dnb.com/.