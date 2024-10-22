Ameresco to Revolutionise Stadium Sustainability with Innovative Thin Film PV Solution for London Stadium

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the award of a contract to implement a leading-edge thin film photovoltaic (PV) solution atop the iconic London Stadium. The contract, valued at approximately £3.5 million, includes comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the duration of twenty-five years. It forms the vast majority of a £4.35m climate action investment at the stadium.

Renowned as the venue for the 2012 Olympic & Paralympic Games, London Stadium is now a multi-sport venue. It is the home of UK Athletics, hosts Concerts & Major League Baseball matches, and is home to West Ham United Football Club in the Premier League.

London Stadium stands as a symbol of athletic achievement and community engagement in the global city. The installation is projected to generate approximately 0.85 million kWh of clean energy annually, contributing to the stadium's sustainability efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions.

There are unique challenges posed by the London Stadium's membrane roof. Energy generation would be restricted if conventional framed solar PV arrays were used due to weight restrictions, high wind loading, and complex shading patterns, necessitating an innovative approach.

Ameresco's solution utilises ultra-thin solar panels complemented by dynamic SolarEdge optimizers and inverters, meticulously designed to maximise energy generation levels while seamlessly integrating with the stadium's architectural constraints.

Graham Gilmore, Chief Executive of LS185, said: “We are committed to becoming one of the most sustainable live event venues in the world. This investment means that we can drive down our carbon footprint and become the venue of choice for artists and event owners who are serious about sustainability. This ambitious large-scale investment will reduce our energy costs, but most importantly our carbon footprint. We are proud to take the lead in tackling climate change, and especially pleased to be able to power concerts and other event days from energy generated on-site.”

Mark Apsey MBE, Senior Vice President for Ameresco UK, said: “Contributing to London Stadium’s legacy and revolutionising its energy infrastructure with state-of-the-art solar technology is an immense honour. The cutting-edge thin film PV solution will contribute to a greener future of this iconic venue by generating close to 1 million kWh of clean energy annually, the equivalent of powering over 250 homes.”

Despite the project's complexity, Ameresco assures minimal disruption to ongoing site activities, employing meticulous planning and staged panel lifts to prevent roof overload and ensure safety for stadium goers, teams, and staff.

