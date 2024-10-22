LitePoint and Pegatron 5G Collaborate to Drive the Future of 5G Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, and Pegatron 5G, a leading provider of end-to-end 5G product solutions, announced their successful collaboration driving the future of 5G. At the recent IMC 2024 event, Pegatron leveraged LitePoint’s IQFR1-RU O-RAN test system to demonstrate the advanced 2 Carrier Components (2CC) capability on their PR1450 Open Radio Unit (O-RU) device.

2CC allows for the combination of two component carriers on the downlink, significantly enhancing data throughput and capacity. This capability is essential for delivering high-performance 5G services in dense urban environments and other areas with high demand.

The demonstration showcased the contiguous and non-contiguous downlink 2CC capability, marking a significant milestone in 5G technology. "We are pleased to collaborate with Pegatron 5G on this innovative demonstration," said Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing at LitePoint. "Our IQFR1-RU test system was instrumental in ensuring that the PR1450’s 2CC capabilities were thoroughly tested and validated, meeting the highest standards of performance and reliability."

“We are thrilled to bring 5G to enhance people’s daily busy life,” said David Hoelscher, Vice President of Business Development & Chief Product Officer at Pegatron 5G. “This achievement underscores our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver advanced 5G solutions to our customers.”

The collaboration between LitePoint and Pegatron 5G underscores the importance of strong partnerships in the wireless industry. This achievement was made possible through LitePoint’s state-of-the-art testing capabilities, which rigorously validated the PR1450’s ability to meet the stringent requirements of 2CC, a crucial feature especially for North American CBRS deployments.

About LitePoint:

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world’s most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today’s demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world’s leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Pegatron 5G:

Pegatron 5G delivers end-to-end solutions, leveraging the product development and manufacturing expertise of PEGATRON, known for producing globally recognized branded products, and expanded its focus in 2018 by launching Pegatron 5G as a dedicated business unit.

Pegatron 5G is committed to developing O-RAN-compliant products, including 5G radios, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices. These solutions, combined with edge computing and network management tailored for private networks, address various industrial transformation needs.

By continuously advancing 5G technologies and staying attuned to industry demands, Pegatron 5G opens new possibilities for the telecommunications sector.