Nirrin Technologies and Boston BioProducts Raise the Bar on Quality Excellence in GMP Buffer Manufacturing

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools poised to transform bioprocess analysis, today announced a joint partnership with Boston BioProducts, a cGMP manufacturer of custom buffers for research, diagnostics, drug development, and bioprocessing applications. The partnership between these two Boston-based companies intends to establish a new standard of QC excellence in buffer manufacturing with Nirrin’s Atlas™ system as a central analytical testing tool.

Ensuring buffers meet consistent specifications and quality requirements is essential for upstream and downstream bioprocesses. Atlas will be used across Boston BioProducts’ suite of built-for-purpose buffers to analyze the composition and concentration of individual components in buffer formulations.

“We are continually looking for technologies that can unlock new areas of buffer characterization, raise the standard on quality control, and ultimately deliver the most rigorously tested, highest-quality buffers,” said Karan Sharma, Managing Director at Boston BioProducts. “Atlas is a critical addition to our analytical toolset, giving us access to data we haven’t been able to easily capture before while also providing the rapid QC testing and data quality that ensure our customers’ success.”

Currently, buffer composition analysis and QC is performed by High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), the gold standard for accuracy and sensitivity, but requires immense time, costs, and expertise. Atlas delivers the accuracy and sensitivity of HPLC in a table-top device any operator can run and have results in one minute with only 15 microliters of sample. No method development or sample preparation is required.

“The industry is at a tipping point between knowing innovation is needed, and taking steps forward to adopt new technologies that can elevate benchmarks for quality control,” said Greg Crescenzi, CEO of Nirrin. “Boston BioProducts is known industry-wide for the superior quality and performance of their buffers. They immediately understood the significant impact Atlas will have in setting an even higher bar for product quality testing standards and increasing productivity.”

Boston BioProducts is a family business that has differentiated itself from other buffer manufacturers through the superior level of service it provides to customers. The company also plans to incorporate Atlas as an investigational tool for a more thorough approach to testing and optimization during customer project troubleshooting and resolution.

Learn more at nirrin.tech/atlas, or to get your own hands-on experience with Atlas, contact our team for an evaluation.

About Nirrin Technologies

We are transforming bioprocess analytics with our high-precision tunable laser spectroscopy platform (HPTLS). Our Atlas™ system provides a process analytical solution for complex biologics and advanced therapies to reduce development costs and speed time to market. Fingerprinting bioprocesses in real time, Atlas enables insights on product titer and buffer/excipient concentrations at-line, in-line, and in-situ in minutes — delivering improved process control, faster process development, and advanced manufacturing. For more information, visit nirrin.tech, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Boston BioProducts

For nearly 30 years, Boston BioProducts has manufactured and supplied fundamental reagents (buffers, solutions, media, and more) to researchers, diagnostic and technology platforms, and drug developers worldwide. With its custom reagent manufacturing services, BBP becomes an extension of your lab with flexible parameters to design the ideal research and manufacturing tools. Its mission is to increase the reproducibility of product- and process-critical reagents that keep your science consistent and moving forward. For more information, please visit bostonbioproducts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.