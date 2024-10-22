EBONY Partners with Allison in Historic First

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking partnership, Allison was named the public relations agency of record (AOR) for EBONY, the iconic Black-owned media company and leading platform showcasing Black excellence and culture in America and around the globe for eight decades. This marks the first time in EBONY’s 80-year history it has engaged an external public relations agency.

The collaboration between EBONY and Allison is a strategic move to amplify the publication’s powerful and influential voice and expand its reach and impact in an ever-evolving media landscape. By leveraging Allison’s expertise, resources and network, EBONY aims to elevate its brand, strengthen its position as a cultural authority, amplify key event and initiatives, and drive meaningful and sustained impact with existing and new audiences.

“We are excited to work with Allison and its world-class communications team,” said Eden Bridgeman, EBONY CEO. “EBONY continues to produce world-class, Black-focused content with an emphasis on consistently showcasing the Black experience and perspective in a variety of ways, and our collaboration with the Allison team will further amplify our work, values and mission at this exciting time for the organization.”

EBONY magazine, a cornerstone of Black culture and history, changed ownership and is now published as EBONY Media Corporation. This transition marked a pivotal moment for the platform, as it reinvigorates the brand, expands its digital presence to reconnect with its core audience and connects with newer audiences, such as Generation Z. Under new leadership, EBONY continues to preserve its legacy while adapting to the evolving media landscape, focusing on storytelling that empowers and inspires the Black community.

This historic partnership will enable EBONY to further enhance its storytelling, engage with new audiences and solidify its position as a leading voice on issues affecting the Black community, especially during this pivotal election year. The scope of work will focus on promoting both flagship and new initiatives and programming, thought leadership positioning, campaign launches, amplified editorial features and corporate news, reputation management, event support, media relations and more.

Allison will also support the return of the highly anticipated EBONY Power 100 list, which recognizes the diverse accomplishments of individuals who have made a significant impact on Black culture. This year’s honorees will gather at the star-studded EBONY Power 100 gala in Los Angeles on Sunday Nov. 17, 2024.

“EBONY is a phenomenal brand steeped in legacy, authority and Black representation, and we are thrilled to embark on this historic partnership with the publication,” said Claudine Moore, Allison managing director. “This collaboration represents a new chapter for both organizations as Allison combines its continued growing expertise in DE&I client counsel and multicultural public relations and signifies our shared commitment to amplifying U.S. and global Black voices, perspectives and stories.”

Allison’s DE&I and multicultural teams based in offices across the U.S. will support EBONY, mirroring the platform’s country-wide initiatives, activations and corporate team.

Please reach out to Allix.Snyder@allisonworldwide.com if you have any questions.

About EBONY Magazine

For more than 75 years, EBONY has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

About Allison

Allison is a global integrated marketing and communications consultancy dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and positive change for clients, colleagues, and communities. With a diverse range of expertise and a forward-looking mindset, Allison delivers game-changing results that make a lasting impact. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. Learn more at www.allisonworldwide.com.