Alltold & Innovid Collaborate on First-of-its-Kind Analysis on the State of Inclusive Advertising in CTV

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovid (NYSE:CTV), an independent software platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital, and Alltold, a responsible technology pioneer building AI to understand bias, stereotypes, and inclusion in creative content, today announced the release of “The State of Representation in CTV Advertising.” Combining Innovid’s view of the streaming universe with Alltold’s groundbreaking Responsible AI technology, the report is a first-of-its kind analysis on inclusivity in CTV ads done at this scale.

The report breaks down the representation of six identity dimensions – age, gender expression, skin tone, body size, observed sexual orientation, and visible disability – from billions of impressions of top-served ads by Innovid in 1H24. Alltold’s technology annotated each detected person to uncover the percentage of people detected for each dimension and the screen time they received.

Select findings from “The State of Representation in CTV Advertising,” include:

A roughly 50/50 split for masculine and feminine gender expression.

There is more feminine gender expression for those under the age of 30, while older than 30 is more masculine.

The lightest four skin tones account for more than 70% of screen time.

Small- and medium-sized bodies were represented approximately 93% of the time.

Less than 1% of people shown on screen had a visible disability.

“Inclusive advertising not only helps to build a more inclusive world, but it also drives business results,” said Morgan Gregory, CEO & Co-Founder, Alltold. “We are dedicated to working with brands and agencies to responsibly quantify and measure inclusive content. The time is now for every brand to establish a representation baseline, set data-driven objectives, and track and report on progress as they realize the ROI of representation.”

“Advertising is ever-present – it’s woven into people’s daily lives. It has the power to make people feel seen, heard, and represented, but it can also do the opposite. While our industry has made progress, there is so much opportunity to do better,” said Dan Mouradian, SVP of Global Client Solutions, Innovid. “Based on our holistic view of the CTV advertising ecosystem, we are proud to collaborate with Alltold to empower advertisers with data-backed insights that can help inform how they think about inclusivity in their CTV ads – not just around tentpole and cultural events, but 24/7/365.”

To download the full report, click here.

