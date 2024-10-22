HiBoop Launches Clinical Pilot for Innovative Mental Health Assessment Platform

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HiBoop, a new mental health assessment platform designed to assist healthcare providers, has launched its Clinical Pilot Program in partnership with The Healing Institute. HiBoop is collaborating with clinics and healthcare professionals through this pilot to integrate its innovative digital tool into their mental health practices, with the goal of improving the diagnostic process for patients who require timely support.

HiBoop’s platform consolidates decades of mental health research and methodologies into a comprehensive assessment tool that helps healthcare professionals in diagnosing conditions like anxiety, depression, dissociation, and attention deficit disorder. The platform simplifies and enhances the diagnostic process, allowing patients to complete assessments remotely and providing clinicians with valuable insights to guide treatment plans.

" Our focus is on giving clinics the tools they need to provide faster, more accurate diagnoses," said Jason Morehouse, Founder of HiBoop. " Working with The Healing Institute and other healthcare providers during this pilot is a crucial step in refining our platform so it aligns with the needs of both practitioners and patients."

The pilot program focuses on gathering clinical feedback on key aspects of HiBoop’s platform, including assessment accuracy, user experience, and functionality within clinical environments. By integrating into existing workflows, HiBoop aims to enable healthcare providers to assess patients more effectively and offer timely mental health support.

“ We are committed to continuously improving the care we offer by exploring forward-thinking approaches that benefit our patients and enhance clinical practice,” said Robert DeClark from The Healing Institute. “ Our collaboration with HiBoop reflects our dedication to staying at the forefront of mental health care. We’re eager to see how this innovative platform can contribute to a more seamless and insightful assessment process, helping us to better serve the people who rely on our expertise.”

HiBoop’s platform complements the work of mental health practitioners by making the assessment process easier to manage and providing comprehensive insights into a patient’s mental health. Using a scientifically backed algorithm that randomizes questions, the platform generates reliable scores across various conditions. These results are compiled into a holistic mental health profile, guiding healthcare providers toward the most appropriate care pathway.

" Our platform isn't just about simplifying assessments – it's about supporting healthcare providers by giving them clearer, more actionable insights," added Morehouse. " This pilot is a collaborative effort, and the feedback from clinicians will be instrumental in fine-tuning HiBoop to become an indispensable tool in mental health care."

Throughout the 3-month pilot, HiBoop is working directly with healthcare providers to refine the platform and ensure it integrates smoothly into clinical practices. Feedback from both practitioners and patients will be used to further enhance the platform’s functionality and effectiveness.

Looking ahead, HiBoop aims to expand beyond clinical settings and release a public version of the platform. This future offering will provide individuals with an accessible way to gain a clearer understanding of their mental health and potentially identify neurodivergent conditions they may not be aware of. By offering a user-friendly, comprehensive assessment, HiBoop hopes to expedite diagnoses and treatment for those who may not yet have access to traditional care, bridging the gap between self-awareness and professional support.

About HiBoop

HiBoop is a screening platform designed to overcome the lengthy process of obtaining a diagnosis before beginning treatment for mental health conditions. Using existing standardized methodology and scientific research, HiBoop creates condensed self-assessment tools for individuals to complete at their own pace and from the comfort of their own homes. Bridging the gap between technology and well-being, HiBoop improves access to mental health care and decreases diagnosis times for both individuals and providers. For more information, please visit hiboop.com.

About The Healing Institute at Forbidden Plateau

The Healing Institute at Forbidden Plateau is a premier mental health and addiction treatment center located on Vancouver Island, BC. Committed to providing personalized care and a comprehensive range of evidence-based treatments, the center offers a supportive and healing environment for individuals struggling with addiction, anxiety, depression, and trauma/PTSD. With a multidisciplinary team of experts, The Healing Institute is dedicated to guiding clients toward long-term recovery and well-being.