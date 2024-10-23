US NRC Awards Oberon Technologies® Extended Reality for Technical Training Contract

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oberon Technologies®, Inc. announced today that it was awarded a contract with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC) to develop Extended Reality for Technical Training. With this win Oberon Technologies® will support the US NRC’s requirement to establish and maintain extended reality (XR) scenarios with a technical training pilot for NRC Inspectors and other NRC personnel. The scenarios will include fully immersive virtual reality (VR) environments which provide a photo-realistic view of at least two floors of a nuclear facility, accessible using VR hardware, as well as a 3D interactive (3DI) equivalent environment that can be accessed using a computer, mouse and keyboard.

“Oberon is proud to be selected from a field of proposals to provide NRC management and employees with a testbed to verify the usefulness of extended reality as a means to increase safety and efficiency of training,” says Tim Allen, Co-Founder and CEO of Oberon Technologies®. “This work aligns with Oberon’s commitment to being the leader in XR solutions for the Nuclear and broader Energy industry. Being selected speaks to the extensive experience and dedication the Oberon team has to meeting the needs of this industry and to our customers’ success. Our proven XR technology stack, – comprised of our XR platform, patented technologies, an expansive library of VR environments, VR assets and VR experiences - allow us to effectively and efficiently support our nuclear and energy industry clients.”

About Oberon Technologies®

Oberon Technologies® provides expert services and software to help organizations create and deliver structured content that is optimized for web, mobile devices, and consumer needs. Oberon’s extensive experience and expertise have helped hundreds of companies reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve information quality. For more information, visit www.oberontech.com