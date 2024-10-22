Deloitte and C2A Security Partner to Drive Innovation in Product Security and Risk Management

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C2A Security, the context-driven product security company for software-defined products, and Deloitte Germany, the industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services company announced today a strategic alliance to help clients meet cybersecurity demands at scale. The partnership between Deloitte and C2A Security brings immense value to customers, as the two companies develop unique software offerings that will be announced soon.

EVSec, C2A Security’s industry-pioneering DevSecOps Platform, automates cybersecurity and enables cross-functional sharing and collaboration between teams, customers, and supply chains while offering full digital twin capabilities of the product. Deloitte brings its industry-proven expertise and complementary services to software implementation projects, offering a powerful and comprehensive solution, that includes support for tool migration, tailoring of EVSec, risk management expert advice, project management, and more.

EVSec applies a risk-driven approach to product security, drawing contextual intelligence from the Model, for fast and accurate management of vulnerabilities, security, and operations by design and an overall efficiency boost to the customer’s development and operations of software-defined products. Recently, it was announced that a leading player in the automotive industry selected C2A Security as its product security platform on a multi-year enterprise agreement. The collaboration with a leading player in the automotive industry as a joint customer proves the value of the alliance.

“We’re very excited and gratified by the confidence Deloitte has demonstrated in our technology to include the EVSec platform in its offerings,” said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. “The partnership with Deloitte has already resulted in a collaboration with a leading global manufacturer in the automotive industry and some additional names will be announced in the future. We look forward to deepening and expanding our relationship and bringing risk-driven, automated product security to additional companies and sectors.”

Andreas (Andi) Herzig, Advisory Board Member at C2A Security and Partner at Deloitte, added, “I’m delighted by the partnership announced today. This will help companies across numerous sectors, even beyond our automotive customers, to step up their cybersecurity practices, automate risk management, and be compliant with current and future regulations.”

One of Deloitte's areas of focus is automotive security, where it leverages extensive experience to support customers in achieving compliance with critical regulations, such as the Cyber Resilience Act, UN R155, and others. These regulations mandate stringent cybersecurity measures for vehicles, ensuring they are protected against a wide range of potential threats.

Deloitte provides a comprehensive service portfolio around Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) tailored to the automotive industry, including:

Management Systems Advisory: Deloitte assists organizations in establishing robust cybersecurity management systems that align with industry standards and best practices.

Governance Structures and Processes: Deloitte's experts design and implement effective governance structures and processes, ensuring seamless integration of cybersecurity measures across all levels of the organization.

Managed Services: To support ongoing cybersecurity needs, Deloitte offers managed services for various customers in the automotive industry and other sectors.

With Deloitte and C2A Security, automotive companies can confidently navigate the regulatory landscape and protect their vehicles and data from cyber threats. Deloitte's holistic approach, combining strategic consulting with advanced managed services, ensures that clients remain secure, compliant, and resilient in an increasingly connected world.