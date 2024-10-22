Haven Partners with Kastle to Streamline the Mortgage Servicing Experience with AI-Powered Voice Agents

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haven, a fintech platform that empowers servicers to embed mortgage servicing into original lenders' brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Kastle, an AI voice agent provider for mortgage servicing. This collaboration will elevate the mortgage servicing experience by integrating AI-powered call center operations, offering homeowners a seamless, single point of contact for all their mortgage-related needs under their lender's brand. Homeowners will benefit from a single phone number for account issues, servicing questions, and lender inquiries—all within the familiar branding of their original lender. The AI agents will handle routine calls, manage spikes in call volumes, and route specific inquiries to the appropriate partners' call centers—whether lending or servicing-related.

"Our partnership with Kastle is a significant step towards our mission of eliminating complexity from the mortgage experience and providing a comprehensive hub for homeowners," said Jonathan Chao, Co-founder & CPO of Haven. "By integrating AI voice technology, we're enhancing customer service and strengthening the relationship between borrowers and lenders, moving closer to our vision of automating finances that deliver tangible value to mortgage brands."

The partnership will go live in Q1 2025 for participating clients of Haven and includes the following benefits:

Enhanced Customer Experience : AI voice agents reduce wait times and provide 24/7 support, ensuring homeowners receive timely assistance within their lender's branded environment.

: AI voice agents reduce wait times and provide 24/7 support, ensuring homeowners receive timely assistance within their lender's branded environment. Strengthened Brand Loyalty : By embedding servicing into the lender's brand, borrowers maintain a consistent relationship with their original lender throughout the life of the loan.

: By embedding servicing into the lender's brand, borrowers maintain a consistent relationship with their original lender throughout the life of the loan. Cost Efficiency : Automation of call center operations lowers operational costs for servicers and lenders, allowing resources to be allocated more effectively.

: Automation of call center operations lowers operational costs for servicers and lenders, allowing resources to be allocated more effectively. Scalability : Kastle's technology effortlessly manages call volume fluctuations, ensuring consistent service quality without overburdening human resources.

: Kastle's technology effortlessly manages call volume fluctuations, ensuring consistent service quality without overburdening human resources. Future-Ready Solutions: The partnership sets the stage for implementing AI agents capable of handling servicing functionalities directly over the phone, further enhancing automation and efficiency.

Kastle's co-founders, Rishi Choudhary and Nitish Poddar, bring a wealth of experience in mortgage technology and AI systems. Their expertise aligns with Haven's mission to simplify mortgage servicing integration and foster lasting relationships between mortgage originators and borrowers by empowering servicers with innovative technology. Added Choudhary, “We're excited to collaborate with Haven to redefine the mortgage servicing landscape. Our AI voice agents are designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, and together with Haven's platform, we can help servicers and lenders provide a seamless, branded experience for homeowners."

By integrating Kastle's AI technology, Haven Wallet continues to expand its platform, enabling servicers to embed servicing into lenders' brands—a strategy that has already generated a 2x increase in recapture for its partners. Key features of the integrated solution include:

Unified Communication Under Lender's Brand : A single phone number and platform simplify contact for homeowners, all within the original lender's branding, enhancing familiarity and trust.

: A single phone number and platform simplify contact for homeowners, all within the original lender's branding, enhancing familiarity and trust. AI-Powered Efficiency : Automated handling of routine inquiries frees up human agents to focus on more complex issues, improving overall service quality.

: Automated handling of routine inquiries frees up human agents to focus on more complex issues, improving overall service quality. Scalable Support : The system adapts to varying call volumes, ensuring consistent service during peak times without compromising the borrower experience.

: The system adapts to varying call volumes, ensuring consistent service during peak times without compromising the borrower experience. Future Innovations: Plans to enable AI agents to handle servicing functionalities directly over the phone, further integrating servicing into the lender's branded experience.

The integrated platform adheres to industry standards such as SOC 2, GDPR, and U.S. financial regulations including RESPA (Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act) and TILA (Truth in Lending Act), ensuring that all interactions between AI voice agents and borrowers are fully compliant. Advanced encryption and secure data-handling practices are implemented to safeguard sensitive borrower information, offering peace of mind to lenders, servicers, and homeowners alike. By prioritizing compliance and security, the partnership enhances trust and fosters a reliable servicing experience under lenders’ branded environments.

About Haven

Haven is a SaaS platform that empowers servicers to embed mortgage servicing into original lenders' brands, helping Independent Mortgage Banks (IMBs) and servicers capture more value from their Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). Integrated with leading subservicers, the technology provides a configurable platform to engage, educate, and enroll borrowers into new products and services—all under the lender's brand. Founded in 2020 by early employees from Credit Karma, Plaid, Opendoor, and Optimal Blue, Haven is backed by investors including Fifth Wall, Conversion Capital, BoxGroup, Jerry Yang, Y Combinator, and 8VC. For more information, visit https://havenservicing.com.

About Kastle

Kastle provides compliant voice AI to automate contact center calls for mortgage servicers, allowing them to quickly scale call volumes up or down while reducing costs. Lenders and servicers use Kastle to collect payments, answer loan questions, and qualify new loan inquiries over the phone. Founded by Rishi Choudhary and Nitish Poddar, Kastle aims to help traditional financial services companies better interface with their customers. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.kastle.ai or contact rishi@kastle.ai.