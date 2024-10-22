EasyVista Partners with Xeridia for Empowering IT Maturity Through ITSM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyVista, a global SaaS provider for comprehensive IT service management (ITSM), IT monitoring (ITOM), Enterprise Service Management and Remote Support, announces its partnership with Xeridia, a custom software development and technology consulting company. This partnership will provide businesses with enhanced ITSM solutions, combining the strength of EasyVista’s advanced platform with Xeridia’s expertise in delivering complex, high-value IT projects.

As an EasyVista Gold Partner, Xeridia will offer complete support throughout the entire implementation process, from licensing to creating customized integrations. Together, the companies will provide tailored IT solutions that improve IT maturity and efficiency, ensuring that enterprises can meet their technology goals with maximum effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xeridia and bring their exceptional expertise in ITSM and agile development to our customers,” said Ismael Sabbagh, Country Manager, Spain, at EasyVista. “This partnership underscores our commitment to empowering businesses to optimize their IT operations, innovate faster, and deliver better business outcomes.”

Xeridia’s proven track record in industries like finance, insurance, and telecommunications makes them the ideal partner to help EasyVista continue delivering proactive, predictive IT service solutions. With more than 18 years of experience in implementing ITSM platforms, Xeridia ensures that each customer receives the most adaptable and robust solutions for their unique business needs.

“At Xeridia we focus on creating the most appropriate ecosystem for each customer. By partnering with EasyVista, we know that we are offering one of the most robust and versatile ITSM solutions on the market, strengthening our ability to add value and adapt to the needs of each organization,” says Roberto Vidal, CEO of Xeridia.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a global SaaS provider for comprehensive IT service management (ITSM), IT monitoring (ITOM), Enterprise Service Management, and Remote Support products, empowering companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to IT service, support, and operations. EasyVista is dedicated to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, ensuring seamless and superior IT experiences. Today, EasyVista supports more than 3,000 companies worldwide in accelerating digital transformation, enhancing employee productivity, reducing operating costs, and boosting satisfaction for both employees and customers across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.easyvista.com.