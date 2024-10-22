Valor PayTech Elevates Speed and Reliability with AWS Collaboration

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech, a leader in processor-agnostic, omnichannel payment solutions, is proud to announce the successful migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The transition represents a significant upgrade in speed, scalability, security, and system reliability, ensuring that Valor’s growing network of over 200,000+ connected devices and partners experience the highest performance and uptime in the payment industry.

With AWS’s cloud infrastructure, Valor PayTech now offers enhanced capacity to handle increased transaction volumes while ensuring superior data protection and efficiency for its clients. This migration marks an important milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering next-generation payment technology.

“Our decision to migrate to AWS was driven by a desire to provide our merchants with a faster, more resilient, and scalable platform,” said Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech. “With AWS, we’ve seen a 30% improvement in transaction processing speeds, which means faster checkout experiences for our merchants and their customers. Additionally, the increased redundancy has boosted our uptime to 99.99%, offering merchants unparalleled reliability.”

AWS’s global infrastructure provides Valor with access to multiple data centers worldwide, significantly improving redundancy and minimizing downtime. The distributed nature of AWS’s architecture ensures that even in the unlikely event of a regional failure, Valor’s services will remain operational due to automatic failover mechanisms. This translates to less disruption for merchants and a more stable payment environment.

The migration also includes enhanced Payment Cryptography features, ensuring that sensitive transaction data is encrypted and protected throughout the payment process, further strengthening Valor’s robust security infrastructure.

“By moving to AWS, Valor PayTech gains access to industry-leading cloud services that enhance both speed and security,” said Ben Grubin, Director of Cryptography Services at AWS. “AWS’s cloud allows Valor to optimize their resources dynamically, scale efficiently with demand, and deliver superior performance for their merchants. We are thrilled to work with them as they continue to innovate in the fintech space.”

“Our migration to AWS not only boosts speed and uptime, but it also enhances the security of our platform,” added Abubacker Nainamohamed, CTO of Valor PayTech. “The integration of Payment Cryptography ensures that all sensitive transaction data is encrypted and safeguarded, providing peace of mind to both merchants and their customers.”

Through AWS, Valor PayTech will also be able to take advantage of advanced features such as serverless computing, which reduces latency and optimizes transaction processing in real-time. The improved architecture enables Valor to handle higher peak transaction volumes without performance degradation, ensuring smooth operations even during high-demand periods like holidays and sales events.

Key Benefits:

30% Faster Transaction Speeds : Enhanced infrastructure allows for quicker payments, reducing transaction times and improving the checkout experience for customers.

: Enhanced infrastructure allows for quicker payments, reducing transaction times and improving the checkout experience for customers. 99.99% Uptime : Valor’s migration to AWS has vastly increased redundancy, minimizing the potential for outages and ensuring maximum system availability.

: Valor’s migration to AWS has vastly increased redundancy, minimizing the potential for outages and ensuring maximum system availability. Global Reach and Scalability : AWS’s global data center network allows Valor to scale its infrastructure effortlessly as its merchant base grows, supporting international expansion and large-scale operations.

: AWS’s global data center network allows Valor to scale its infrastructure effortlessly as its merchant base grows, supporting international expansion and large-scale operations. Advanced Security: The integration of Payment Cryptography ensures that sensitive customer data is encrypted and protected at every step of the payment process, bolstered by AWS’s robust security features and monitoring tools.

Looking ahead, Valor PayTech is committed to continuing its focus on innovation and improving its services to help merchants operate efficiently in a fast-changing, digital-first economy. This migration allows the company to expand its capabilities, offering new features and services, and ultimately driving growth for its partners and merchants.

About Valor PayTech

Founded in 2019, Valor PayTech provides processor-agnostic payment solutions for merchants of all sizes. Its omnichannel platform offers secure, flexible payment processing across in-person, mobile, and online environments, supporting the growth and operational efficiency of businesses worldwide.