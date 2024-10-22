Asana Announces AI Studio: No-Code Builder for Designing and Deploying AI Agents in Critical Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading enterprise work management platform, today unveiled Asana AI Studio, a no-code builder that lets any team design any workflow, embed AI agents without code and deploy the workflow directly where teams are already working in Asana.

Unlike other AI tools that simply synthesize information and generate content, Asana’s AI agents work directly with the team, like a teammate. They take on the busywork, handle project coordination, and orchestrate work across critical workflows – from intake to planning, execution, and reporting. The sophistication of these AI-powered workflows, or Smart workflows, rely on Asana’s Work Graph®, which captures the critical context and historical relationships between all work inside an organization – who is doing what work, by when, how, and why.

Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Asana, elaborates on the news: “ We're excited to roll out a no-code builder that lets customers design workflows by simply giving AI instructions in plain language. This level of ease and accessibility to building agents is a big step forward for any company wanting to improve the quality of their work while empowering teams to move faster.”

Despite an abundance of technology, companies continue to struggle with effective project management and cross-functional collaboration. Asana’s 2024 State of Work Innovation report shows employees currently spend 53% of their time on low-value busywork, and only 21% of people believe teams across their organization collaborate effectively.

Moskovitz continues: “ Organizations are drowning in tools and crave clarity around how work connects to business goals. They want to free up employee time to focus on the most important work – this is where Asana comes in. We coordinate work across teams, streamline processes, and create transparency at scale. And now, with AI Studio, we're taking this to a new level by seamlessly blending human creativity and AI efficiency. Customers can deploy workflows where AI doesn't just assist, but actively works as a teammate, enabling organizations to focus on what truly matters – driving innovation and achieving their most ambitious goals."

In Asana’s Beta program, teams across Marketing, Operations, IT, HR, and R&D use AI Studio to build Smart workflows that span many use cases. For example:

Marketers accelerate output for editorial production, campaign planning, creative production, and product launches, using AI to advise and take action in each stage of work: Intake : Prioritize project requests; re-write and structure work requests so that information is relevant to a team's area of focus Planning : Conduct research to inform project work; draft briefs to align cross-functional teams on deliverables and timelines Execution : Draft content such as blog posts or emails; facilitate reviews and approvals; translate content; ensure project assets meet brand guidelines Reporting : Categorize and tag work so that reporting is always up-to-date with consistent and accurate information for real-time decision-making

accelerate output for editorial production, campaign planning, creative production, and product launches, using AI to advise and take action in each stage of work: Ops and IT teams improve how they prepare and coordinate strategic planning and resource management, using AI to advise and take action in each stage of work: Intake : Review and gather information about the scope of work to accurately triage it against IT requirements; prioritize projects according to strategic objectives Planning : Estimate time and resources for project completion based on historical and planned work Execution : Suggest project sequencing to ensure work completion by a deadline and assign work to the most suitable employees Reporting : Summarize key learnings and suggest areas for reflection

Early access begins October 22nd for Enterprise and Enterprise+ tiers, with Advanced annual tiers coming soon. For more information, visit asana.com/product/ai.

Morningstar Accelerates Work Intake and Project Planning with AI Studio

Morningstar is a global financial organization with over $2 Billion in revenue and 11,000 employees in 29 countries. This year, the company standardized its project management and work intake processes in Asana to improve operational efficiency and reduce planning risks across the business.

Now, to drive even greater productivity, the company is using AI Studio to build Smart workflows. Specifically, the IT team built a Smart workflow to automatically evaluate new project requests. Each time a new request comes in, AI assesses it against predefined criteria, generates discovery questions, and makes a recommendation on project priority level and required resources. This has resulted in significant time savings for the team and better decision-making during the project planning process.

Belinda Hardman, Director of Program Management, explains, " Previously, it took two weeks to review a request and gather the information we needed to proceed. Now we can eliminate time spent on manual back-and-forth because Asana AI identifies and captures the information we need right off the bat.”

More information about Morningstar’s partnership with Asana can be found here: https://asana.com/case-study/morningstar

Supporting Customers in their AI Journey: Certifications, Professional Services, and Global Partner Network

Today, Asana is also launching a comprehensive Collaborative Work Management Certification program encompassing an ‘AI for Work’ skill badge to help customers build AI strategies that transform their business. Customers can also access experts and cutting-edge knowledge via Asana’s global partner network and professional services.

Discover more about Asana’s AI Studio and Smart workflows at the Work Innovation Summit: New York or visit asana.com/ai

About Asana

Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, is where work connects to goals. Over 150,000 customers like Amazon, Accenture, and Suzuki rely on Asana to manage and automate everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning to product launches. To learn more, visit asana.com.