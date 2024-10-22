MiQ Introduces First-to-Market Hospital & Doctor Influence Measurement Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global programmatic media partner MiQ today announced the launch of its Hospital & Doctor Influence (HDI) measurement solution. In partnership with PurpleLab, this first-to-market offering enables hospital marketers to directly measure the impact of digital advertising campaigns on patient visits, addressing a long-standing gap in healthcare marketing analytics to date.

Between strict regulations, budget constraints, and the complexity of connecting digital impressions to real-world patient actions – hospital marketing has been wrought with unique challenges tied to measurement. MiQ’s Hospital & Doctor Influence measurement solution is the industry’s first tool that tackles these issues by providing a secure, privacy-compliant method to track the patient journey from ad exposure to doctor visits. Key capabilities of the solution include:

Patient touchpoint tracking: Measures the number of unique patient visits driven to specific hospital/doctor locations directly from campaigns

Measures the number of unique patient visits driven to specific hospital/doctor locations directly from campaigns Performance analysis: Provides detailed breakdowns by office, specialty, tactic, and creative

Provides detailed breakdowns by office, specialty, tactic, and creative Competitive intelligence: Delivers insight into total claims across competitors for share of voice analysis by geo and specialty

Delivers insight into total claims across competitors for share of voice analysis by geo and specialty Optimization Insights : Identifies top-performing markets and channels, leading to smarter media investments that boost patient engagement and service line performance

: Identifies top-performing markets and channels, leading to smarter media investments that boost patient engagement and service line performance Privacy compliance: Utilizes a secure, pixel-less process that adheres to all healthcare data regulations

Early adopters like full-service marketing agency MBB Agency have already seen measurable benefits for their clients from HDI, including deeper analytics into overall engagement. Jim Brown, CEO for MBB Agency, said, "MiQ’s HDI solution has revolutionized our approach to hospital marketing. We're now able to demonstrate a clear link between digital ad spend and patient visits, allowing us to optimize campaigns in real-time and showcase tangible ROI to our healthcare clients."

For a regional academic health system in Florida, MiQ’s HDI solution helped measure over 3,800 additional patient claims in a targeted facility between March to June 2024. MiQ HDI was also able to report that the claims came from key service lines including Internal Medicine (37%), Radiology (21%), and Family Medicine (17%). In addition, cross channel insights showed that with the addition of CTV media, patient claims numbers doubled, proving the value of an omnichannel approach.

For a healthcare system specializing in cardiovascular care, MiQ’s HDI measured a 17% boost in daily patient claims month-over-month. Additionally, MiQ health segments enabled the client to secure a 64% share of voice in the market compared to their competitors.

HDI’s strong results are built on the foundation of MiQ’s partnership with industry-leading, compliant healthcare analytics provider PurpleLab. The collaboration enables the matching of campaign exposure with insurance claims data. MiQ then transforms the enriched data into actionable, claims-based measurement, made easily accessible to hospital marketers through the HDI dashboard.

“This solution represents a pivotal advancement in hospital marketing by bridging the gap between online advertising and real-world hospital visits," said Sara Sowsian, Director of Partnerships, U.S. Product at MiQ. “It's not just about measuring impressions or clicks anymore; it's about humanizing the patient journey and understanding how digital touchpoints influence patient behaviors to ensure a better-connected healthcare journey. We’re excited to unveil this new and unique solution that sets a higher standard for accountability and effectiveness in one of the most complex and vital sectors in the world."

“At PurpleLab, we're driven by the mission to accelerate the use of real-world data to improve health outcomes,” said Ted Sweetser, VP of Ad Partnerships & Strategy for PurpleLab. “By connecting our extensive claims database with MiQ's programmatic suite, we're not just informing marketing decisions – we're creating a feedback loop that can influence and improve the entire patient care ecosystem."

To learn more about MiQ’s Hospital Doctor Influence, register to attend The Forum for Healthcare Strategists’ upcoming webinar, “The Healthcare Marketing Puzzle: Measuring the Impact of Advertising,” on October 29, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. EDT featuring, MiQ, PurpleLab, MBB and UF Health.

For more information about MiQ’s Hospital & Doctor Influence measurement solution, please contact: healthcare@miqdigital.com

About MiQ

We’re not your average programmatic media partner, and it's because excellence is in our DNA. Since 2010, our agnostic approach has leveraged the best buying platforms, ad inventory, and audience intelligence in the world, ensuring we deliver first-class service and unmatched performance on brand and agency ad campaigns. Our technology puts sophisticated AI in the hands of our industry experts to make unbiased decisions that never compromise on reach, ROI, quality, or insight. With the largest footprint of TV data and solutions across all channels and verticals, we’re leading the programmatic industry, and making it better.

Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. Our company has been recognized numerous times for our stellar contributions both internally and externally, including Insider’s 2023 Hottest AdTech Company list, Ad Age’s 2023 Best Places to Work Award, 2022 Inc. Power Partners list, and AdExchanger’s Programmatic Power Players 2024 and every year since its inception in 2020.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a healthcare analytics company with a mission to spur value-driven innovation across the healthcare continuum. HealthNexus™, the company's no-code analytics platform empowers advertisers, agencies, advertising technology companies and other healthcare stakeholders to explore patient and provider populations, size audiences, measure, and optimize omnichannel healthcare media campaigns. PurpleLab is certified as a CMS Qualified Entity, enabling them to receive Medicare claims data under Parts A, B, and D to evaluate provider performance.