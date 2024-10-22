Owens Corning Toasts the 2025 Shingle Color of the Year: Merlot

The Owens Corning 2025 Shingle Color of the Year, Merlot, brings a savory note to the roof and pairs expertly with a broad array of exterior colors and finishes on both vintage and contemporary homes.

The Owens Corning 2025 Shingle Color of the Year, Merlot, brings a savory note to the roof and pairs expertly with a broad array of exterior colors and finishes on both vintage and contemporary homes.

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced its 2025 Shingle Color of the Year: “Merlot.” A complex yet welcoming, on-trend alternative to conventional red, the shingle color balances shades of warm gray, oaky brown, and spiced sienna with deep crimson and earthy purple undertones.

As Owens Corning continues to own the conversation on roof color, “Merlot” presents a full-bodied, timeless shingle that brings an understated, approachable finish to a home’s exterior. “ To maximize the impact of a roof, the color should complement the look and feel of your home’s exterior and surrounding environment, which can help boost curb appeal and give you a sense of pride in your home,” said Sue Burkett, Owens Corning strategic marketing leader and senior color expert. “ But the color you choose should also reflect your personality. Too often, consumers compromise on a common roof color just because it’s the same color others are getting. It can be a difficult decision, but we are proud to offer a wide variety of options that help make the process easier and more fun.”

The richly saturated “Merlot” brings a savory note to the roof and pairs expertly with a broad array of exterior colors and finishes on both vintage and contemporary homes. Its versatility offers the ability to function as a neutral element on a home’s exterior or make a statement that feels both dramatic and inviting.

Inspiring homes’ exteriors at the highest level

The selection of “Merlot” brings a sense of warmth and sophistication to the exterior, respecting the comfort inherent in savory experiences. “ Whether you are unwrapping a rich piece of chocolate or lifting a glass of red wine at the end of the day, sensory experiences add beauty and dimension to daily life,” added Burkett. “ An increasing number of homeowners are reaching out to us excited about shingle color options. These enthusiastic calls indicate that we’re making a difference and assisting them in making an important color decision. ‘Merlot,’ for instance, is a distinctive color that allows homeowners to showcase their personality.”

With the strength and recognition of America’s most trusted and recognized roofing brand1, Owens Corning provides contractors and homeowners with a collection of design resources and proprietary style boards to imagine how “Merlot” can enhance the spirit and style of their home’s exterior, regardless of location or architectural style. For example, the “Americana” style board shares ideas for adding a modern twist to historic design elements. The “Prairie-Craftsman” style board offers design ideas that accentuate the appeal of no-fuss simplicity, and the “Italianate” style board helps homeowners enhance the charm of ornate and decorative exterior design elements.

“ We offer these tools for homeowners to help them get excited about the opportunity a new roof can provide in enhancing a home’s exterior. After all, we believe you shouldn’t just like the results—you should love them. That’s what we call ROOF LOVE™,” said Burkett.

Trusted to protect and perform beautifully

Representing nearly 40 percent of a home’s exterior, the roof provides an ideal space for enhancing curb appeal. However, a roof also needs to be designed to stand up to the elements to help protect one of a consumer’s biggest investments – their home. Part of the TruDefinition® Duration® Designer shingle line, “Merlot” shingles blend beauty with premium protection and performance, even in intense weather conditions including wind-driven rain, hail, and scorching sun*. Underneath the exquisitely blended color granules, “Merlot” shingles feature patented SureNail® Technology to help protect against wind uplift season after season*. The fusion of trusted performance with industry leading shingle color options support Owens Corning’s selection for the Women’s Choice Award® - America’s Most Recommended Roofing for seven consecutive years.

“ We are proud to partner with roofing contractors and distributors to provide insights on how they can incorporate 'Merlot' into their plans and empower their customers to embrace the transformative power of shingle color,” added Burkett.

Building on a legacy of color leadership

Introduced in 2017, the Owens Corning Shingle Color of the Year pays homage to cultural and style factors influencing America’s homes. Considering eternal elements like nature, as well as trends across industries, including design, fashion and consumer goods, the Shingle Color of the Year also raises awareness of the roof as an element to enhance a home’s exterior and provide elevated curb appeal. “Merlot” is the ninth Owens Corning Shingle Color of the Year, and the first “red” in the Shingle Color of the Year portfolio.

For more information about the Owens Corning Shingle Color of the Year selection and design inspiration for the home, visit www.shinglecoloroftheyear.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global residential and commercial building products leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our four integrated businesses – Roofing, Insulation, Doors, and Composites – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with more than 25,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News

© 2024 Owens Corning. All Rights Reserved.

1 2022 Roofing Homeowner Brand Awareness Survey by Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt, LLC.

*Not a guarantee of performance in all weather conditions.