Boundless Partners With Greenspace Health to Implement Universal Screening for Suicide Risk

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Greenspace Health, North America’s leader in transforming behavioral health services through Measurement-Based Care (MBC) and I Am Boundless, Inc. (Boundless), a pioneer in delivering person-centered care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and behavioral health challenges, are excited to announce an expansion to their partnership to implement universal suicide risk screening for all individuals over the age of 8 who visit Boundless. This initiative aims to enhance care by enabling early identification of at-risk individuals and ensuring expedited triage to the most appropriate support services. To learn more, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

For over 40 years, Boundless has provided comprehensive, person-centered care, including primary care, dental care, psychiatry, behavioral support services, outpatient behavioral health services, care coordination, residential support, respite services, day programs, and afterschool programs to individuals across Ohio. Data indicates that individuals who attempt or complete suicide often remain engaged with primary care services up to the time of the attempt/completion, yet many do not disclose thoughts of self-harm or engage in behavioral health treatment. This gap is especially significant among the I/DD population, who are frequently not screened for risk, and existing measures are often not validated for this population.

This project involves developing a screening process integrated with the electronic health record and data warehouse used by Boundless. Clinical pathways will be created to connect those identified at risk into appropriate care within Boundless, utilizing direct services and social/community supports. This initiative provides an opportunity to identify high-risk individuals early, allowing for timely intervention and support through Boundless' care network. By identifying and redirecting at-risk individuals, Boundless aims to reduce emergency service utilization, hospitalizations, and deaths by suicide.

“Boundless has a long history of providing person-centered care to individuals with I/DD and behavioral health challenges, and we are continually expanding our services to meet the critical needs of the individuals we serve,” said Nathan Henninger, PhD, ABPP, Vice President of Programs, Boundless. "By expanding our existing Measurement-Based Care partnership and leveraging Greenspace's expertise, we can ensure that our clients receive the comprehensive care they need and deserve, particularly those at heightened risk."

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Boundless on this vital initiative," said Simon Weisz, President of Greenspace Health. "By implementing universal suicide risk screening, we leverage the power of data and Measurement-Based Care to identify at-risk individuals early on. This approach ensures that those in need receive timely and effective support, ultimately improving mental health outcomes and saving lives within the I/DD population."

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly improve patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to enhance their quality of care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT BOUNDLESS

I Am Boundless, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with a mission of building a world that realizes the boundless potential of all people. For forty-one years, the Boundless family of nonprofit companies has provided people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health challenges the freedom and opportunity to live boundless lives. From residential support and job training to primary care and autism services, we proudly offer person-centered care that celebrates each individual and encourages them to become active participants in the communities where they live, work, and play.