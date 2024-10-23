Thunderbird Entertainment Group Announces the Engagement of Market Maker Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it has retained Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies.

ITG will trade the securities of the Company on the TSXV for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and contributing to market liquidity. In consideration of the services provided by ITG, the Company will pay ITG a monthly cash fee of $6,000. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and renewable thereafter. Costs related to the engagement of ITG will be paid from the general working capital of the Company. ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

ITG, which operates out of Toronto, Ontario, is a Dealer Member, as defined by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization. The Company and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and, at the time of the agreement for ITG’s services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

