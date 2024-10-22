Ericsson & Wipro transform Odido’s billing experience for customers.

AMSTERDAM & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced the successful transformation of the billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achievement allows Odido to offer innovative 5G services, including the newly-launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access (FWA) solution, with improved operational efficiency and customer experience.

The migration, completed in August 2024, transitioned 5 million customers over a single weekend. The migration to Ericsson Billing follows the earlier transition of 700,000 Ben MVNO users in November 2023, marking a major milestone in Odido’s modernization. The successful migration means all Odido’s mobile customers, whether B2B or B2C, are now served by Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS.

The project was executed with Wipro as an end-to-end system integrator, working in close collaboration with Ericsson and Odido to design and implement the solution. The seamless integration into Odido’s IT landscape lowers Odido’s technical debt, simplifies the customer journey, and reduces operating costs.

Søren Abildgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Odido, commented on this migration: “We’ve just done a billing migration with 0 faults in it. A billing migration is like an open-heart surgery, on a marathon runner, while they run. And we managed to do that.”

Mats Karlsson, Head of Solution Area Business & Operations Support Systems at Ericsson, added: “This transformation ensures that Odido can deliver superior service experiences at scale. Our cloud-native billing platform offers the flexibility and scalability needed to meet the demands of 5G and beyond. It positions Odido for future growth, as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings.”

Sarat Chand, Managing Director - Northern Europe, Wipro Limited, said: “As a trusted and strategic partner to Odido, we are very proud to deliver such a complex Billing Transformation program for the client. This milestone enables Odido to embrace fully automated billing capabilities and state-of-the-art operations on a fully scalable cloud infrastructure. Odido can leverage new billing solutions to launch more cutting-edge propositions and enhanced customer experience in the Dutch market. This initiative underscores our deep partnership with Ericsson and Odido and reaffirms our commitment to continuously simplifying and future-proofing our customers’ IT.”

Future-Ready and Scalable

Ericsson Billing is a cloud-native product, certified on AWS, which delivers a convergent, end-to-end billing system. Odido’s transition to Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS, provides a future-proof solution that enhances automation, improves billing accuracy, and enables the company to scale new services efficiently. The open solution not only transforms Odido’s IT capabilities but also serves as a catalyst for collaboration, being designed with flexibility in mind, enabling other system integrators to effortlessly leverage and integrate it into CSP's IT network. The new system offers the agility to support future growth and technology advancements, while reducing operating costs.

Robert Purdy, Chief Information Officer of Odido, emphasized: “This migration is a key step in our strategy to deliver exceptional customer experience. Partnering with Ericsson and Wipro has allowed us to modernize our billing infrastructure, ensuring we are ready to monetize the growing demand for 5G services.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 230,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

