Ryan Samples Announced as Launch Customer for Newly Introduced Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 Business Jet

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced longtime Cessna Citation customer Ryan Samples as the launch customer for its new Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 business jet, which the company unveiled today at the National Business Aviation Association - Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas. Samples has entered into a purchase agreement with the company to take delivery of the first CJ4 Gen3, which is expected to enter into service in 2026.

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“As a pilot and business owner, I’m incredibly excited to be the launch customer for the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3,” said Ryan Samples. “Our longstanding appreciation for Citation jets has only grown with each new model. The CJ4 Gen3 is a testament to Textron Aviation's dedication to excellence, and I can't wait to elevate our travel capabilities with this remarkable aircraft.”

Textron Aviation introduced the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 today along with the new Citation CJ3 Gen3 and Citation M2 Gen3, reinforcing the legendary Citation family as the most popular line of business jets in the world. All three Citation Gen3 aircraft will feature Garmin Autothrottles and Garmin Emergency Autoland. The new Citation CJ4 Gen3, expected to hold the 525 type rating, elevates the pilot experience and leads the way in the industry as the first to announce inclusion of the new next-generation Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics.

“Ryan Samples is an ideal customer for the CJ4 Gen3,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales & Flight Operations. “As a longtime Citation enthusiast, he appreciates the responsive handling, advanced avionics and quality of this jet, and I look forward to him taking delivery of this incredible aircraft and experiencing the advancements in the cockpit.”

The Citation CJ4 Gen3 brings a new expectation to the world of light business jets, with the most standard features in its class. The Citation CJ4 Gen3 has nearly 10 percent lower operating costs than its closest competitors, and with class-leading range at any payload, the aircraft makes the most of any journey.

About the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen3 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. The single-pilot certified aircraft combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner/operators or corporate missions. The CJ4 is valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, as well as a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.

The Citation CJ4 Gen3 is expected to feature a maximum range of 2,165 nm and a maximum payload of 2,200 pounds. With seating for up to 11 occupants and a 1,040-pound baggage capacity, the aircraft offers superior performance and versatility.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

