Style and Luxury Harmonize as INFINITI Partners with Jon Batiste for INFINITELY Live Concerts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The worlds of music and luxury perfectly harmonize as INFINITI announces its partnership with singer, songwriter and composer Jon Batiste, who will host an exclusive INFINITELY Live concert series inspired by the intentional details and elevated hospitality of the all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80.

A five-time Grammy Award-winner and Academy Award-winner, Batiste’s vibrant music and expressive performance style parallel INFINITI’s focus on elevated moments that reward the human senses. The INFINITELY Live concert series, in partnership with iHeartMedia, opened with an exclusive show in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 17. In Houston and Los Angeles, Batiste will curate a lineup of artists that draw inspiration from the elegant craftsmanship and luxurious refinement of the all-new QX80.

“INFINITELY Live concerts, featuring Jon Batiste’s genre-spanning, award-winning music, will delight guests with extraordinary style and luxury, just as the all-new 2025 QX80 delivers remarkable experiences and thoughtful hospitality at every turn,” said Shelley Pratt, director, Marketing Communications and Media, INFINITI USA. “This curated partnership with Jon Batiste builds on our promise to deliver INFINITI clients elegant and innovative experiences that elevate their world – giving them the unique ability to feel ‘Infinitely You’.”

Earlier this year, Batiste enchanted guests with a private concert at the introduction of the all-new QX80 in New York. As part of the partnership, Batiste will drive an all-new QX80 – experiencing first-hand how INFINITI’s flagship upends expectations of the luxury SUV space with confidently curated design, a finely crafted interior, a powerful driving experience and seamlessly intuitive technology.

“The collaboration with INFINITI embodies creativity, innovation and a shared passion for pushing boundaries. The all-new QX80, with its bold design and forward-thinking technology, mirrors the same energy I bring to my music — a blend of elegance, power and soul. Together, we’re redefining the experience of luxury and performance, making every drive a celebration of style and artistry,” said Batiste.

The 2025 INFINITI QX80 is on sale now with a starting MSRP1 of $82,450. Clients can learn more about QX80 at www.new-QX80.com.

About INFINITI

INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets in Dubai. INFINITI premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi (near Yokohama), London, San Diego and Shanghai.

More information about INFINITI and its industry-leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

About Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-winning singer, songwriter and composer. Batiste recently announced his eighth studio album, Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1), out Nov. 15 via Verve Records / Interscope. Marking the first installment in his new solo piano series, the project showcases Batiste’s interpolations of some of Beethoven’s most iconic works, reimagined through an expansive lens. Beethoven Blues follows Jon’s studio album, World Music Radio (released August 2023 via Verve), which received five Grammy nominations including ‘Album of the Year.’ Batiste also earned an Oscar nomination for his song “It Never Went Away,” on behalf of the Netflix documentary AMERICAN SYMPHONY. The documentary follows Batiste in early 2022, when he finds himself celebrated with 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year for his 2021 studio album WE ARE.

On the film side, Batiste’s innovative score will be featured in Jason Reitman’s SATURDAY NIGHT, set for wide release in theaters on Oct. 11. Depicting the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975, the film is underscored by Batiste’s musical masterpiece, which features a blend of jazz, classical and contemporary elements. Batiste composed and produced the music live on the soundstage in front of the cast and crew, perfectly capturing the intensity and unpredictability of the show’s debut episode.

1 All prices are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). MSRP excludes $1,995 destination and handling charge, tax, title, license and options. Retailer sets actual price.