Evers & Sons Awarded Pivotal Installation Work for Gillis Treating Plant as Part of the Groundbreaking NG3 Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant stride towards reinforcing America's commitment to energy sustainability, Evers & Sons, Inc. is thrilled to announce its selection for all field installation work associated with the Gillis Treating Plant, a cornerstone of the New Generation Gas Gathering (NG3) project.

The NG3 project is a new 255-mile natural gas gathering system, built by Troy Construction, with an initial capacity of 1.7 Bcf/day. This system will bridge the gap between the Haynesville Shale and premium Gulf Coast LNG Markets. NG3 also includes an integrated Carbon Capture and Sequestration solution at the system’s terminus near Gillis Louisiana, which provides a net negative CO2 emission profile. The NG3 project is being developed by Momentum Midstream, a well-known private midstream operator.

The Gillis Treating Plant is the core of the carbon capture system used to treat the off-spec natural gas with an array of services such as CO2 Amine Treating, Gas Dehydration, CO2 Compression, and associated utility/power systems.

Opero Energy has engineered, designed and fabricated the equipment of this plant. Evers & Sons will be handling all field activities associated with the Gillis Treating Plant including setting major equipment, installing over 60,000 linear feet of prefabricated pipe spools ranging from 2” to 36” including ±80,000 field welding inches, insulating ±20,000 linear feet of piping and equipment, and erecting ±570 tons structural steel. We will also install ±1,500 cubic yards of concrete, and erect ±5,650 linear ft perimeter fencing. We will manage the activities of our partner, MEITEC, for all electrical and instrumentation installation.

With a track record that stretches across 30 states and a reputation built over 40 years, Evers & Sons stands well-prepared for this mission-critical task. "Throughout our history in the energy industry, we've consistently demonstrated our expertise. We're honored to take on this pivotal role in the NG3 project, underscoring our dedication to quality, safety, and on-time delivery." shared Buster Evers, CEO, Evers & Sons, Inc.

The collaboration between Evers & Sons and Momentum Midstream marks a synergistic union, promising to usher in an era of sustainable, efficient, and safe energy solutions for America.

About Evers & Sons:

A third-generation family-operated firm, Evers & Sons, Inc. is at the forefront of energy construction. With comprehensive expertise in pipelines, plants, and pipeline facilities, we offer services ranging from new construction to integrity maintenance and even demolition. Rooted in Texas, our commitment to safety and quality has cemented Evers & Sons as the nation’s leading industry provider.