United Aesthetics Alliance Announces Partnership With The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Aesthetics Alliance (“UAA” or “the Company”), a holding company that partners with market-leading, clinically differentiated plastic surgery practices and affiliated medical spa service providers, today announced it has established a new partnership with The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery (“Swan” or “the Practice”).

Swan, located in Alpharetta, GA, is a well-established practice that has served the Atlanta metropolitan area for over three decades and is renowned for its commitment to patient care, safety, and exceptional results. Swan offers a comprehensive selection of plastic surgery and medical spa services tailored to the specific needs of its patients. Led by board-certified plastic surgeons, Drs. Joseph Bauer, Cristen Catignani, and Dean Fardo, the Practice has continued to distinguish itself in the region through excellence in patient safety, artistic talent, and premiere clinical skill.

“This partnership represents an exciting chapter in Swan’s history. We are excited to augment our infrastructure and utilize additional corporate support from UAA, which will allow us to maintain our high standard of care while immediately expanding in our market,” commented Swan’s Founder, Dr. Bauer.

“In Swan, we have seen several significant positive qualities which has led us to partner with the Practice. We have been impressed by the stellar reputation and quality of service led by the clinical and administrative team and recognize their emphasis on safety and compassionate care make them a perfect fit for the UAA platform,” said Thomas Thill, UAA CEO.

This partnership continues to align with UAA’s specific strategy of deliberate growth in burgeoning markets and selectivity in partnering with market-leading, clinically focused cosmetic practices seeking to catalyze sustainable growth. UAA is sponsored by Varsity Healthcare Partners, a lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with deep expertise and a long track record of building multi-state physician practice management platforms.

Skytale acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Swan in the transaction. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal counsel to United Aesthetics Alliance. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT THE SWAN CENTER FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

For more than three decades, The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery has helped patients in the Atlanta metropolitan area look and feel their most confident. Their practitioners are held to the highest standards of safety protocols and clinical excellence. Swan provides both plastic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic services leading to a collaborative and personalized approach to aesthetic care.

ABOUT UNITED AESTHETICS ALLIANCE

United Aesthetics Alliance is a leading provider of integrated cosmetic plastic surgery and non-invasive medical spa services, supporting leading board-certified plastic surgeons and premier injectors and estheticians in secondary markets nationwide. The Company’s strategy is to provide premium cosmetics services and a uniquely curated patient experience at every location, while investing significantly in clinical innovation and thought leadership to expand UAA’s provider and enterprise capabilities. UAA is led by CEO Thomas Thill, with corporate headquarters in San Antonio TX. For more information about UAA, please visit https://unitedaestheticsalliance.com/.

ABOUT VARSITY HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

Varsity Healthcare Partners (VHP) is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. VHP’s tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and transacting with growth-seeking, provider-owned or founder-owned companies, leveraging VHP’s developed “buy and build” playbook to drive significant operational, managerial enhancement early in the life of each platform investment, followed by a well-resourced aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP’s unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record is complemented by VHP’s distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance.