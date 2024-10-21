iQor to Speak at Customer Contact Week Nashville 2024

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQor, in partnership with 1-800-Flowers, Inc., will host a Think Tank session focused on transforming high-volume seasonal hiring with AI-powered recruiting solutions at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Nashville 2024 at Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

iQor Senior Vice President of AI, Data Science, and iQor Labs Joe Przybylowski and 1-800-Flowers Vice President of Customer Care Operations Cosimo Trapani will lead the session "Optimizing High-Volume Recruiting With AI: How 1-800-Flowers and iQor Partner to Transform the Seasonal Ramp Challenge" on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10:45 a.m. CDT.

This session will showcase how iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem, specifically its AI-driven recruiting platform, streamlines and automates seasonal hiring processes. The discussion will delve into key innovations, such as using AI-powered tools to automate recruiting tasks, including screening candidates and conducting scenario-based assessments. These AI-driven processes streamline recruitment by enabling faster, unbiased hiring decisions, dramatically reducing timelines and bringing high-quality candidates on board more efficiently.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into leveraging AI for large-scale recruiting operations, improving candidate engagement, and achieving long-term success through smarter, data-driven hiring practices.

As a leading provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, iQor partners with leaders across industries to deliver tailored CX solutions that enhance performance and drive exceptional customer experiences.

CCW Nashville is a premier event that gathers customer contact leaders to explore the latest tools, technologies, and strategies that drive success in customer contact operations. To book time with an iQor CX leader, visit the iQor CCW Nashville 2024 event page. To learn more about CCW Nashville 2024, visit the official event website.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.