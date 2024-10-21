Duracell Power Boosts the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix as Official Battery Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. today announced Duracell, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, as the official battery partner of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024. In a partnership that merges high-speed innovation with top-tier performance, Duracell will sponsor one of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit™ DRS Zones - the pivotal section of the racetrack where drivers can turn on their drag reduction system (DRS) to gain a critical edge.

Just as drivers rely on the DRS to seize opportunities in a race, Duracell, the only battery brand with Power Boost™ Ingredients, is built different to provide power you can rely on when it matters most. Duracell’s iconic copper & black colors will be prominently displayed throughout the DRS zone, providing drivers with a striking visual cue to reach their fullest potential. When it comes to power and performance, Duracell is always in the fast lane!

“Like Duracell, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is built different,” said Ramon Velutini, Chief Marketing Officer at Duracell. “As speed, innovation and the electrifying spirit of Las Vegas come alive during this race, we’re pushing the limits to create a moment that underscores our commitment to excellence. Just as drivers rely on the DRS zone to make strategic moves, Duracell’s batteries with Power Boost Ingredients deliver the extra power needed in key moments.”

To bring the collaboration to life, gantry LED animated boards, trackside signage, and unique rooftop branding on the DRS Zone will be displayed around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

"Partnering with Duracell showcases the ultimate intersection of innovation and power,” said Brendan Dolby, Vice President of Commercial Partnerships for Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “This first-of-its-kind collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance experiences throughout our circuit.”

Since 2022, Duracell has been a proud partner of Williams Racing, collaborating across a variety of high-profile marketing initiatives, including major TV commercials in North America, Europe and LATAM, mass market retail campaigns, Esports and on-the-ground activations at several Grands Prix. Duracell branding has also featured prominently on the Williams Racing FW46 car, team kit and race suits of Williams Racing Drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is no different, and in support of this initiative, Williams Racing will turn the DRS flaps on both Alex’s and Franco’s FW46 rear wings into a Duracell battery as well as changing the color of the DRS button on the steering wheels to the iconic Duracell copper.

James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing said: “Duracell is helping to power Williams Racing’s transformation in pursuit of future championship success and the partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative and effective activations. We’re proud to support Duracell in its collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a take-over of the DRS flap, giving the team a PowerBoost every time the drivers press the iconic copper button.”

By forging this partnership with Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, Duracell solidifies its place in the world of F1® racing and builds on its legacy of excellence and commitment to powering life’s most important, high-stakes moments.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.