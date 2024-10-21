Reynolds and Reynolds Extends Exclusive Integrated Payment Partnership with Worldpay

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, a leading provider of automotive dealership software based in Dayton, Ohio, has extended an agreement with Worldpay® as its exclusive payments provider.

This long-term extension positions Worldpay as the sole provider of all payment processing activities for the integrated payment solution, ReyPAY®. This solution provides fast, convenient, and contactless payment options for automotive dealerships and their customers. ReyPAY delivers several key benefits to automotive dealerships including an integrated solution, enhanced customer journeys at checkout, and cloud-based data security from Worldpay.

“ Worldpay has been a foundational component in our shift to integrated payments, and using their triPOS platform as the backbone of our offering has enabled us to be more innovative and to move faster,” said Scott Worthington, Vice President of Product Management at Reynolds and Reynolds. “ Integrated payments have become a huge efficiency driver for automotive retailers. ReyPAY helps them dramatically streamline their payment processes and deliver a seamless customer experience.”

“ The extension of our partnership with Reynolds is a testament to the strength of our triPOS platform and how it delivers a unified omni-channel experience for our software partners and their users,” said Matt Downs, President of Worldpay for Platforms. “ We have a proven track record of delivering innovation that enhances and streamlines business processes. Consumers expect great experiences when servicing and purchasing an automobile. triPOS allows Reynolds to deliver these seamless experiences via point-of-service, mobile or online which speeds up making payment while allowing the dealership to provide great service. We are excited about the future of this exclusive partnership.”

About Worldpay

Worldpay is a leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process more than 50 billion transactions across 146 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and or Facebook.