Wabtec Finalizes $405-Million Locomotive Deal with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) announced today a $405-million agreement to supply Evolutions Series ES44ACi locomotives to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ). The new locomotives will upgrade KTZ’s aging fleet and support growing rail demand in the region.

“Kazakhstan has a progressive and open-thinking local government that understands the importance of railways in driving the local economy,” said Gokhan Bayhan, Wabtec’s Regional Senior Vice President, Operations for CIS, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “KTZ serves as a critical link for the transportation of freight between China and the West. These Evolution Series locomotives will provide the efficiency, reliability, and operational savings to effectively support the growing demand on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.”

The locomotive features a 12-cylinder, 4,500-horsepower Evolution Series engine, which provides a high horsepower and low life-cycle costs, improving performance in heavy-haul operations. It is designed to operate in the demanding extreme weather conditions and mountainous terrain of Kazakhstan. The ES44ACi can operate for longer periods between maintenance overhauls than the aging locomotives in KTZ’s fleet.

The new locomotives will be built at Wabtec’s Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty plant in Astana. The plant meets all global quality standards, such as MC ISO 9001-2015, and employs over 700 people.

“This order builds upon Wabtec’s strong relationship with KTZ to transform Kazakhstan’s rail industry,” said Bayhan. “For more than 20 years, we have been working together to position the country as a rail hub in the CIS region. Our companies continue to explore opportunities that improve the fleet and overall efficiency of the rail ecosystem.”

Wabtec will begin delivering the first locomotives from the order next year. The new additions will join a fleet of approximately 451 Evolution Series freight locomotives already operating in KTZ’s fleet.

