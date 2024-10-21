Carbon Robotics Raises $70 Million Series D Investment Round

“This investment accelerates our ability to pioneer AI and robotics that will reshape farming for generations to come.” - Paul Mikesell, founder and CEO of Carbon Robotics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carbon Robotics secures $70 Million in Series D funding from BOND, NVentures and existing investors to fuel the growth of its LaserWeeder business, introduce new products and expand manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carbon Robotics secures $70 Million in Series D funding from BOND, NVentures and existing investors to fuel the growth of its LaserWeeder business, introduce new products and expand manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Robotics, a leader in AI-powered farming, announced today that it has raised $70 million in Series D financing. The financing was led by new investor BOND with participation from existing investors NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Anthos Capital, Fuse Venture Capital, Ignition Partners, Revolution, Sozo Ventures, and Voyager Capital. This round brings total company funding to $157 million. As part of the financing, Mood Rowghani, general partner at BOND, will join Carbon Robotics’ Board of Directors.

This new funding round will help scale Carbon Robotics’ LaserWeeder™ business, introduce new software and hardware products, and expand state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in Eastern Washington. It will also support the company’s growth in new markets and continue its geographic expansion into Eastern and Southern Europe, as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

“Carbon Robotics is uniquely positioned to deploy AI to transform the massive agriculture industry at a critical time,” said Mood Rowghani, general partner at BOND. “Its proven ability to execute and scale, combined with a visionary leadership team, makes it a clear standout in the space. This investment reflects our strong conviction in the central role Carbon Robotics will play in shaping the future of farming.”

Carbon Robotics has quickly emerged as the innovation leader in the agricultural industry with its AI-powered LaserWeeder. Growers in North America, Europe, and Australia have eliminated more than 10 billion weeds across 100 crop types without the use of chemical herbicides, hand labor, or soil disruption.

“This funding represents a pivotal milestone not just for our company but for farmers and consumers worldwide,” said Paul Mikesell, CEO and founder of Carbon Robotics. “We’re leading a transformative shift, and this investment accelerates our ability to pioneer AI and robotics that will reshape farming for generations to come. I’m excited to have the strong backing of BOND and existing investors like NVentures and to welcome Mood Rowghani to our Board.”

The funding comes on the heels of Carbon Robotics’ recognition on the CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces For Innovators, and the Fortune Change The World lists. These accolades underscore the Carbon Robotics team’s passion for innovation that creates a more prosperous and sustainable future.

To learn more about Carbon Robotics and its offerings, visit https://carbonrobotics.com/.

About Carbon Robotics

Carbon Robotics, a leader in AI-powered farming, empowers farmers to cut costs, increase production and boost profits with precision agriculture products. Its award-winning LaserWeeder combines computer vision, AI deep learning technology, robotics and lasers to identify and eliminate weeds with millimeter accuracy, cutting weed control costs by 80% and increasing crop yield and quality. LaserWeeders are in operation by leading growers across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit https://carbonrobotics.com/.