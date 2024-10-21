Prelim Announces its Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prelim, a provider of origination solutions for consumer and commercial deposit accounts, today announced its integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. Financial institutions can now use Prelim's deposit platform, which is integrated with Q2's Digital Banking Platform.

As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Prelim and then offer it via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. Prelim simplifies account opening by removing repetitive data entry. Existing customers can quickly open new accounts using single sign-on, which pre-fills their details and cuts down on time.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 Software Development Kit (SDK) to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

“Financial institutions can leverage Prelim to enroll new customers in real-time, a crucial factor in driving deposit growth,” said Heang Chan, CEO and co-founder of Prelim. “We’re excited to partner with a leading financial technology firm like Q2 to help simplify the account opening process for consumers and businesses around the world.”

“We’re excited to welcome Prelim to the Q2 Accelerator Partner Program,” said Johnny Ola, SVP of Q2 Innovation Studio at Q2. “Financial institutions can now offer Prelim’s consumer and commercial account opening solutions to their customers through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.”

To learn more about Prelim and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About Prelim

Prelim empowers financial institutions to digitize the customer experience by automating the application process and internal operations such as reviewing, processing, underwriting, and servicing. From onboarding deposit customers to provisioning treasury services and originating select credit products, Prelim’s mission is to provide a single platform to power the next generation of banking. Prelim works with banks such as Axos Bank, City National Bank of Florida, and Banc of California to digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing, making it easy for employees to better serve customers by automating operations. Built by banking experts, Prelim's flexible, open architecture platform delivers a better customer experience through process automation for identity verification, issuing services from the core, and so much more. For more information, please visit prelim.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.