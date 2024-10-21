Clarify Health and Prealize Health Partner to Revolutionize Predictive Analytics for Health Plans and Providers

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarify Health, an award-winning healthcare data and analytics company, and Prealize Health, the industry’s most advanced and accurate predictive analytics platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will shape the future of healthcare forecasting. This collaboration will help health systems and health plans anticipate patient needs and utilization trends to proactively allocate resources, reduce unnecessary costs, and ultimately improve patient outcomes with unmatched precision.

At the forefront of this partnership is Clarify's Atlas Platform®, which harnesses the largest and most comprehensive dataset in the industry—spanning over 300 million lives and generating more than 20 billion AI-driven insights. By integrating Prealize’s state-of-the-art MetisAI model, Clarify is significantly elevating the precision and scope of its offerings. This collaboration ensures that Prealize’s unparalleled predictive capabilities will enhance Clarify’s newly launched Clarify Performance IQ Suite, built to help health systems grow their topline, architected by the efficiency of AI.

For providers and payers alike, this partnership translates into an unprecedented ability to foresee and manage patient healthcare utilization. Prealize’s highly precise, actionable insights will empower organizations to refine their operations, maximize ROI on capital investments, and plan strategically with unmatched confidence.

"By integrating Prealize's sophisticated predictive modeling with our comprehensive growth intelligence solutions, we're offering clients the most accurate and actionable insights available," said Todd Gottula, Founder and President of Clarify Health. "This partnership empowers healthcare organizations to confidently make decisions—like transitioning patients from acute care hospitals to ambulatory surgical centers—backed by the most reliable data on patient risk and historical outcomes."

"Prealize powers proactive healthcare. Our predictive technology, MetisAI, offers the most advanced predictive analytics in healthcare, setting the industry benchmark for accuracy, confidence, and impact," said Kyle Raffaniello, Prealize CEO. "Our partnership with Clarify integrates MetisAI, the most advanced AI model purpose-built for healthcare, with the richest healthcare data source available. Together, we’re empowering healthcare organizations to improve patient care, streamline operations, and boost financial performance in ways that were previously unattainable."

The Clarify-Prealize alliance is a pivotal step forward in healthcare analytics. Together, they are pushing the boundaries of predictive technology, offering healthcare organizations the tools to thrive in a dynamic and evolving market. The combination of Prealize’s world-leading predictive models with Clarify’s comprehensive insights marks a new era in proactive, data-driven healthcare decision-making.

About Clarify Health Solutions

Clarify Health unlocks valuable insights making complex care decisions easier for providers, payers, tech and services organizations, and life science companies. The Clarify Atlas Platform® forms the foundation to stack the building blocks necessary to grow topline, contain costs, guide care, and more. Powered by the industry’s largest and most robust dataset of over 300 million lives and more than 20 billion AI-powered predictions, Clarify’s offerings deliver actionable insights with unparalleled speed and actionability.

Clarify’s excellence has been recognized by industry analysts and watchers, including a Best in KLAS award naming Clarify Health #1 for Data Analytics Platform (Payers) by KLAS Research. Newsweek also named Clarify one of the world’s best Digital Health companies. Clarify has also been recognized regularly by the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2, for high customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Clarify Health and its high-performance healthcare insights, please visit www.clarifyhealth.com.

About Prealize Health

Founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University and through continuous partnership with Stanford, Prealize is a leading provider of AI-driven predictive analytics and insights to health plans, specialty care management companies, healthcare technology companies, employers, and providers across the nation. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com.