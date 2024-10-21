Aramark SeniorLIFE+ Partners With Asbury Communities to Enhance Resident Experience

Aramark is proud to announce a new partnership with Asbury Communities, a national leader in senior living. This collaboration will bring Aramark’s SeniorLIFE+ dining services to five of Asbury’s continuing care retirement communities, elevating life experiences through dining and hospitality services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark is proud to announce a new partnership with Asbury Communities, a national leader in senior living. This collaboration will bring Aramark’s SeniorLIFE+ dining services to five of Asbury’s continuing care retirement communities, elevating life experiences through dining and hospitality services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark, (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities services, is proud to announce a new partnership with Asbury Communities, a national leader in senior living. This collaboration will bring Aramark's SeniorLIFE+ dining services to five of Asbury's continuing care retirement communities, elevating life experiences through dining and hospitality services.

Aramark SeniorLIFE+ is dedicated to providing curated solutions for carefree senior living and will be responsible for delivering exceptional culinary, nutrition, hospitality, and consultancy services. By partnering with Asbury Communities, Aramark SeniorLIFE+ aims to support the well-being and happiness of residents across Asbury’s portfolio.

“We are thrilled to partner with Asbury Communities,” said Joe Gorman, President and CEO of Aramark SeniorLIFE+. “Our unique approach is dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors through tailored culinary, wellness, hospitality, and concierge services. By collaborating with Asbury leaders, we aim to create intentional living opportunities for all residents.”

Asbury is known for its emphasis on well-being, innovation, embrace of technology solutions, and strong stewardship. Asbury residents will have a voice in the direction of curated solutions for each of their individual communities.

“We are excited to welcome Aramark SeniorLIFE+ to our communities,” said Doug Leidig, President and CEO of Asbury Communities, Inc. “This partnership aligns with our value proposition of creating inspired connections and experiences and our Mission of exploring possibilities to live your best life. A quality dining experience is integral to residents’ well-being. Food is a critical component in the decision-making process for people moving to our communities and in residents’ ongoing satisfaction. We are excited to see this partnership move forward.”

The partnership between Aramark SeniorLIFE+ and Asbury Communities is set to begin in the new year, with plans to roll out the enhanced services across five continuing care retirement communities and provide consulting services at several locations in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Residents and their families can look forward to a seamless transition and a host of new benefits designed to provide enjoyable experiences for all lifestyles.

For more information about Aramark SeniorLIFE+, visit www.aramarkseniorlifeplus.com. To learn more about Asbury Communities, visit https://www.asbury.org.

About Aramark SeniorLIFE+

Aramark SeniorLIFE+ offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance senior living and promote intentional living for all residents. This unique approach includes a variety of curated solutions such as culinary and dining services, nutrition and wellness programs, environmental services, facility management, concierge services, and technology innovations. Discover more at AramarkSeniorLifePlus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” The Civic 50 by Points of Light 2024, Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Black Executives,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.