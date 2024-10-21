Entrata Partners with PetScreening to Enhance the Living Experience for All Residents

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 82% of pet owners facing challenges when searching for rental homes, according to American Humane, finding pet-friendly housing can be difficult. In response, Entrata, a leading AI-powered operating system for the multifamily industry, has partnered with PetScreening to create more inclusive pet-friendly rental communities. This partnership will streamline the pet screening process, making it easier for property managers to meet the needs of both pet owners and non-pet owners while ensuring compliance with community policies.

As 66% of U.S. households now own pets, the demand for pet-friendly housing continues to rise. Many families struggle to find suitable rental options, while property managers face the challenge of managing pet policies and accommodating service animal requests. Entrata’s integration with PetScreening provides a solution by simplifying the process for both pet and assistance animal screenings, creating a more seamless experience for both residents and property managers.

“Our goal is to foster more inclusive communities that meet the needs of all residents—whether they have pets, service animals, or prefer a pet-free environment,” said Stephanie Fuhrman, Head of Corporate Development at Entrata. “This partnership not only supports pet owners and residents with service animals but also helps create clear policies that benefit everyone. We’re proud to continue providing innovative solutions within the Entrata platform that enhance both property management and the resident experience.”

Supporting Compliance and Responsible Pet Ownership

The PetScreening platform evaluates key factors such as pet behavior, vaccination records, and assistance animal status, providing property managers with the tools to uphold community standards and manage accommodation requests in compliance with Fair Housing and HUD guidelines. For residents with service or support animals, this partnership ensures a respectful and streamlined process, reducing barriers to housing access and enhancing their living experience.

For residents without pets, this integration promotes a pet-responsible environment, where clear policies reduce potential disruptions and foster a comfortable living space for all.

Strengthening Pet-Friendly Communities with FidoAlert

Through this partnership, all registered pets will be enrolled in FidoAlert, a free service offered by PetScreening that helps reunite lost pets with their owners. FidoAlert sends notifications to nearby pet owners and neighbors, encouraging community involvement in locating lost pets and strengthening the bond between residents.

“Our partnership with Entrata marks a very important milestone for PetScreening, enabling us to deliver unparalleled pet management services through their cutting-edge platform,” said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. “This collaboration not only elevates the customer experience but also drives the industry forward with innovative solutions and unmatched efficiency.”

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

About PetScreening

Offering the industry's first and leading pet policy management software, PetScreening™ helps housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating opportunities for pet-related revenue. The digital screening platform standardizes risk assessment for household pets by providing a digital Pet Profile and FIDO Score for each pet screened. PetScreening also streamlines the assistance animal accommodation request review process while following HUD guidelines, and it helps limit unauthorized pets. The platform seamlessly integrates with third-party software such as Yardi, OneSite, Entrata, ResMan, Rent Manager, Appfolio, Buildium, and many more. As a fast-growing innovator in the rental housing technology space, PetScreening has received multiple awards and honors in recent years, including recognition from the Inc. 5000, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, the NC TECH Awards, and the Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50. For more information, visit www.petscreening.com.