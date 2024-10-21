CoreStack and ConRes Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch ConRes Insights for Multi-Cloud Optimization

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global leader in multi-cloud governance, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with ConRes IT Solutions. Together, the companies have launched ConRes Insights, a comprehensive cloud optimization service that utilizes CoreStack's cutting-edge platform to provide in-depth analysis and actionable insights across Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud environments. The combined solution is now fully available, offering advanced cloud management, cost optimization, and security capabilities.

By integrating CoreStack's robust multi-cloud governance framework, ConRes is now equipped with a comprehensive solution covering CloudOps, SecOps, FinOps, and Well-Architected Assessments. This end-to-end service helps ConRes deliver cloud optimization and governance to organizations across various industries, ensuring their cloud infrastructure is secure, scalable, and cost-effective.

"We are thrilled to partner with ConRes and help their customers manage their cloud investments more effectively," said Suren Singh, Chief Sales and Partnership Officer at CoreStack. "By leveraging CoreStack's advanced multi-cloud management capabilities, ConRes can provide its clients with deep insights, ensuring they achieve cost-efficiency, security, and operational excellence across their cloud environments."

A Unique Solution for Comprehensive Cloud Management

ConRes Insights combines automation and expert guidance to provide customers with a unified dashboard for managing multi-cloud environments, offering extended capabilities beyond native tools. In addition to enhanced visibility and actionable intelligence, ConRes offers expert-led Well-Architected Reviews to ensure cloud environments align with industry best practices, helping organizations optimize their performance, security, and costs.

Ashton Lande, Director of Cloud Services and Customer Success at ConRes, emphasized the importance of CoreStack in enhancing the ConRes Cloud Insights offering. "CoreStack was the missing piece that now allows us to deliver a true end-to-end solution for our customers. Our clients are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on them," he stated.

ConRes Insights is designed to serve industries that require high levels of governance and operational control, including financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. Customers benefit from a seamless, human-led experience, combining ConRes' decades of industry expertise with CoreStack's powerful automation tools.

For more information about ConRes Insights, visit the AWS Marketplace here.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a global multi-cloud governance provider that empowers organizations to unleash the power of the cloud. Through its AI-powered continuous and autonomous governance solutions, CoreStack enables enterprises to optimize cloud operations, ensure security and compliance, and drive financial management, accelerating digital transformation. For more information, visit corestack.io.

About ConRes

Backed by more than 60 years of customer dedication, ConRes is a Private, Family, Women-Owned IT solutions provider bringing best-of-breed technology solutions and managed services together to solve business problems. By combining top-level manufacturer partnerships, highly skilled professional services, and a state-of-the-art Integration & Logistics Center, we bring value by delivering end-to-end solutions across cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity, data center, DevOps, and networking. For more information, contact Mark Boisvert at mboisvert@conres.com.