Vise Partners With $55B NewEdge Wealth to Deliver Custom Portfolios at Scale

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vise, a technology-powered asset manager that delivers personalized portfolios at scale, announces a partnership with NewEdge Wealth, a Stamford, CT-based firm. This collaboration aims to transform the delivery of personalized, tax-efficient portfolios. NewEdge Wealth is a part of NewEdge Capital Group, which ranked #5 on Barron's Top 100 RIAs in the US for 2024, and services over $55 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2024. This partnership combines NewEdge's commitment to institutional-caliber wealth management with Vise's cutting-edge technology.

" This partnership marks an important step forward for both NewEdge and the entire wealth management sector," said Samir Vasavada, Co-Founder of Vise. " By leveraging Vise, NewEdge can now offer highly customized, tax-efficient portfolios that we believe set a new standard for personalized investing."

Vise’s All-in-One Investment Experience Includes:

Tax Loss Harvesting: Vise’s Tax Loss Harvesting algorithm looks for TLH opportunities daily and has the potential to deliver up to 300bps of tax alpha annually.

Vise’s Tax Loss Harvesting algorithm looks for TLH opportunities daily and has the potential to deliver up to 300bps of tax alpha annually. Intelligent Tax Transitions: The ability to transition legacy assets with large embedded gains into a customized target portfolio.

The ability to transition legacy assets with large embedded gains into a customized target portfolio. Holistic portfolio solutions: The option to direct index the equity component of portfolios, with the ability to enable factor strategies, lock positions, and more - all in one account.

The option to direct index the equity component of portfolios, with the ability to enable factor strategies, lock positions, and more - all in one account. Easy-to-use platform: Generate customized, tax-efficient proposals based on market views and client preferences in minutes, enabling NewEdge advisors to save time and reduce operating costs.

Pat Dwyer, Managing Director at NewEdge Wealth, commented on the partnership, “ Vise is fundamentally changing how we scale the business. It’s not just faster—it’s more efficient in every aspect, from prospecting to managing client assets. And as the platform evolves, I believe it will only get better.”

This collaboration between Vise and NewEdge Wealth is set to redefine personalized wealth management at scale, seeking to provide better outcomes for clients, empowering advisors with advanced tools, and positioning both companies for continued growth in the evolving landscape of investment management.

About Vise

Vise is an all-in-one platform that delivers personalized portfolios at scale across nearly every asset class and strategy. The firm’s mission is to enable financial advisors to deliver better investment outcomes to their clients while scaling their firms to their maximum potential. Leveraged by leading wealth firms, Vise empowers advisors to provide better investment outcomes while saving advisors’ time, reducing costs, and enabling better client relationships. Vise is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Vise aims to revolutionize the future of wealth management visit www.vise.com.

Vise AI Advisors, LCC ("Vise") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of Vise by the Commission.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 400 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm*, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 900 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation.

*Barron’s rankings awarded in September 2024 based on prior 12 month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2024 based on data from 3/31/23-3/31/24. Neither NewEdge Wealth nor its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings.

**Assets “serviced by” the firm includes (i) client assets for which we provide investment advisory services, (ii) client assets for which we provide brokerage services through our affiliate, NewEdge Securities, Inc. and (iii) client assets held at unaffiliated broker-dealers for which we provide supervisory oversight and support services.