Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Joins The Dairy Alliance to Promote Dairy Milk as the Top Sports Beverage

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milk’s Got Game…do you? The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, is taking its Milk’s Got Game campaign to new heights this football season. The latest addition? None other than Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to make a splash with The Dairy Alliance to connect with consumers across the Southeast about the nutritional and delicious benefits of dairy milk in sports nutrition.

Dart, regarded as a potential contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy according to On3, is joining fellow quarterbacks from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) to engage with consumers about the benefits of dairy milk. These football stars are competing on social media to demonstrate how dairy milk is a game-changer in sports nutrition, offering hydration, high-quality protein, and essential nutrients for muscle recovery.

“By adding Jaxson Dart, we’re excited to broaden our reach throughout Mississippi and the Southeast to highlight the value of dairy milk for consumers,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Our mission is to support local dairy farmers and highlight dairy milk’s benefits for both personal health and the dairy industry. With athletes like Jaxson joining Milk’s Got Game, we’re connecting with new audiences and inspiring more individuals to choose dairy milk for optimal performance and recovery.”

The Dairy Alliance’s Milk’s Got Game is already dominating the NIL scene, featuring top college athletes from powerhouse SEC schools. Jaxson Dart joins an impressive roster of athletes, including Carson Beck of the University of Georgia Nico Iamaleava of the University of Tennessee, and Brock Vandagriff of the University of Kentucky.

Together, these athletes are showing their followers how dairy milk is the MVP when it comes to sports hydration. Packed with essential nutrients, natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and eight grams of high-quality protein per glass, dairy milk is fueling athletes’ peak performance, recovery, and endurance like never before.

“Drinking dairy milk gives us protein and electrolytes to stay strong, hydrated, and on target all season,” said Jaxson Dart, quarterback for Ole Miss. “I’m proud to represent Mississippi in this campaign and spread the word about milk’s nutrition benefits with The Dairy Alliance.”

With its growing Milk’s Got Game efforts, The Dairy Alliance is committed to connecting and motivating consumers to incorporate dairy milk into their active balanced lifestyles.

For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com

About The Dairy Alliance

The Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Images: Linked here.

