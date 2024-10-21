Moody’s Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.’s Outlook to Positive, Affirms Credit Rating

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) issued a report on October 17, 2024 affirming Sabra’s Ba1 ratings and upgrading Sabra’s outlook to “Positive” from “Stable”.

The report credits Sabra’s upgraded outlook to improving industry fundamentals for skilled nursing and senior housing, which is driving an improvement in Sabra’s key credit metrics, particularly net debt to EBITDA. For additional information, Moody’s Ratings report can be found on its website at www.moodys.com.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.