APG Achieves Prestigious FAA RTCA/DO-200B Certification for Aeronautical Data Excellence 

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aircraft Performance Group (APG), a leading provider of flight planning, aircraft performance and aeronautical charting solutions for the aviation industry, proudly announces its achievement of the RTCA/DO-200B certification, joining industry leaders such as Jeppesen and Garmin and marking a pivotal milestone in its commitment to aeronautical data excellence, integrity, and safety.

RTCA/DO-200B, the standard for processing aeronautical data, is developed by the Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA), and ensures the data meets certain quality and safety requirements throughout its lifecycle. Widely referenced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of its regulatory guidance relative to aeronautical data assurance, achieving this standard is a significant milestone for APG.

“We are thrilled to join an elite group of companies with this certification,” said Steve Podradchik, Global Head of Navigational Data at APG. "This milestone validates our team's dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to deliver the highest quality data and safety to our customers.”

The company’s commercial offering of global charts, airport diagrams and instrument approach plates, created by its Seattle Avionics subsidiary, has been used by more than a dozen leading avionics manufacturers, mobile application developers and militaries for nearly two decades, including Honeywell, Aspen, Dynon, and Moog Systems. This new certification expands the company’s collaboration with certified avionics manufacturers, broadening the company's market reach and partner base, while also reinforcing its reputation for data accuracy and safety.

“Honeywell is delighted that APG has obtained the RTCA/DO-200B certification on their electronic chart product, as it’s fundamental in supporting our BendixKing product line,” said Erik Ringnes, Principal Certification Engineer, Honeywell Aerospace.

“It’s a critical step in our business growth strategy,” said Shawn Mechelke, President of APG. “We are excited to expand existing OEM avionics partnerships and explore exciting new opportunities in the future.”

The new FAA certification is the latest in a series of strategic investments from APG that combines 25 years of aviation excellence with deep-rooted aircraft performance, aeronautical charting, and flight planning pedigree. To learn more about APG visit www.flyapg.com.

About APG

Aircraft Performance Group (APG) is the leading provider of flight planning, aircraft performance and aeronautical charting solutions for general, business, commercial, and military aviation. With over 25 years of experience, APG combines expertise and innovation to deliver mission-critical flight operation tools that prioritize safety and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.flyapg.com.