DeVry University Partners with OneTen to Provide Career-Advancing Education and Work-Ready Skills

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeVry University announced today a partnership with OneTen, a coalition of leading employers committed to unlocking opportunity for skilled talent without four-year degrees. This collaboration will provide scholarships to support qualifying DeVry learners in gaining work-ready skills along with access to job opportunities from OneTen coalition members.

“We are proud to join forces with OneTen. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to closing the opportunity gap and supporting diverse talent with access to career opportunities,” said Scarlett Howery, DeVry University’s vice president of workforce solutions. “As workforce demands shift, organizations will continue to struggle to find skilled talent. Together we are poised to create impactful opportunities for learners and help them thrive in a tech-driven, competitive workforce.”

As noted in OneTen’s 2023 Impact Report, Toward a Skills-First Future, more than half of U.S. companies have eliminated four-year degree requirements from their job descriptions, underscoring the benefits of skills-first hiring practices, including broadening talent pools, increasing employee retention and boosting productivity. Additionally, organizations across industries faced challenges of navigating inflation and finding qualified talent to sustain business success. In response, more companies turned to skills-first strategies to address these issues.

“Our goal is to work with our talent development network to align education with the skills that are in demand,” added Debbie Dyson, CEO of OneTen. “By partnering with DeVry University, we are equipping learners with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, while helping employers access a wider pool of qualified talent without relying on traditional degree requirements. Together, we’re creating pathways for sustainable career growth and unlocking untapped potential in today’s workforce."

As part of this unique partnership, scholarships will be awarded to nearly 75 DeVry learners enrolled in qualifying certificate programs for the Nov. 2024 and Jan. 2025 academic sessions. These students will also participate in OneTen’s career advancement program during their final semester. Eligible students can receive up to $3,000 in scholarships for standard certificate programs or $1,500 for essentials certificate programs.

To qualify, students must reside in the Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New York or Los Angeles metro areas. The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books study materials and other fees related to completing their certificate program.

In addition to financial assistance, students will have access to DeVry’s robust Career Services before and after graduation. Through DeVry’s Career Compact, students and alumni can receive personalized support from experienced career advisors including help with job searches, resume building and interview preparation. Students will also have access to virtual career events hosted by OneTen, as well as opportunities to apply to jobs with OneTen coalition companies.

For more information, please visit www.devry.edu

About OneTen

OneTen is a nonprofit organization committed to unlocking opportunity for talent without four-year degrees. As a coalition, we work with leading CEOs and their companies to transform hiring and advancement practices through skills-first strategies and connect talent without traditional college degrees to in-demand jobs at America’s top employers. Founded in 2020 with the intention to close the racial wealth gap in the U.S. by removing unnecessary degree barriers that limit access to jobs for Black talent, OneTen is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for all talent without traditional college degrees. By prioritizing skills over degrees, we can create greater economic mobility for talent while building a more equitable and inclusive future workforce. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu