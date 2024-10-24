Hexa appoints GTA as Landing Party in Guam

AGANA, Guam & KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT (“Hexa”), owner of the Malaysia-U.S. (“MYUS”) cable based in Malaysia, appointed GTA in Guam as its U.S. Landing Party for the MYUS cable system.

The MYUS cable is being planned with a ready for service date of mid-2028. MYUS will connect Malaysia and the U.S. directly for the first time with high-capacity fiberoptic connectivity, increasing access to reliable and affordable digital services across Southeast Asia. The cable backbone will extend between the Malaysian Peninsula near Sedili to the U.S territory of Guam at the new Alupang Cable Landing Station and Data Center and then directly onward to Alaska Communications’ cable landing station in Florence, Oregon. Along the path, MYUS will also connect Batam, Jakarta and Balikpapan in Indonesia, and Davao in the Philippines.

“The MYUS cable is being designed specifically to provide trusted and reliable direct fiber connectivity between these locations for large hyperscaler, cloud, content, telecom carrier and government customers,” according to Dr. Azhari Abang Hadari, the Founder and CEO of Hexa.

“MYUS customers can be confident in the route design because it avoids the problems plagued by other existing undersea cables that transit contested waters in Southeast Asia. The MYUS Network provides efficient routing for lowest possible latency, and uses well-known, well-proven existing cable landing sites that have excellent up-time performance as well as widely-available backhaul options for Hexa’s fiber pair owners,” added Dr. Azhari. “GTA in Guam is an obvious choice when we evaluated strategic partnerships in the U.S. Pacific Region with their long history of stable high performance network development.”

GTA ‘s new cable landing facilities in Alupang Data Center will allow ready access to all of the major cable stations in the territory through GTA’s fiber network. The Alupang Data Center facility was purpose built using the latest sustainable techniques both fronthaul and backhaul. With access to 12 major submarine cable systems in the Asia Pacific region, Guam acts as a gateway to the United States, as well as a key regional interconnection point with other cables.

“We are proud to welcome MYUS to our state-of-the-art landing station within the Alupang Data Center,” said Roland Certeza, President, and CEO of GTA. “Guam’s position as a key subsea hub ensures MYUS will benefit from seamless global connectivity, backed by multiple backhaul providers and access to emerging cable systems. Our proven expertise and local team will work closely with MYUS, reinforcing GTA’s role as a trusted partner in building the Pacific’s digital future.”

MYUS will be an open cable with 16 fiber pairs along its backbone. Hexa’s business model is to sell fiber pairs to long-term owners that will demand reliability, resilience and high performance of the cable to support their business growth. Hexa’s selection of GTA as a partner builds on its strategy of planning globally and locally with strong, proven capable operators that can exceed the requirements of the most demanding customers.

The Hexa team met with many potential customers and partners at Submarine Networks World conference in Singapore (SNW 2024, 25-26 Sep.)

About Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT (“Hexa”)

Hexa Capital Consultancy PLT is a special-purpose start-up company led by a well-seasoned development team of telecom and submarine cable industry veterans for the purposes of planning, financing, constructing and operating the first high-speed undersea fiberoptic cable directly connecting Malaysia and the continental United States, called the Malaysia-U.S. (“MYUS”) Cable.

The Hexa Management Team includes a growing roster of Malaysia-based executives that has been established and being built upon as development progresses. External consultants and core development team members currently providing support include Boston-based T Soja & Associates, Inc. (“TSA”) and Stuart Florida-based Ocean Specialists, Inc. (“OSI”), Commercial Lead, among other leading industry experts being funded by a grant from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (“USTDA”).

The Malaysia-U.S. (MYUS) Cable is a fiberoptic undersea cable network connecting Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines with the United States in Guam, Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest of the continental U.S. MYUS supports Malaysia's booming green energy-powered digital economy goals. MYUS is designed as a 16 fiber pairs Open Cable system, that will have a minimum 15 Tbps per Pair, 240 Tbps total capacity, and world class system architecture, design, manufacture, Installation and operation.

Sale of MYUS’s wholesale fiber pairs will be targeted to hyperscalers, cloud providers, global telcos and governments as a trusted cable network connecting trusted data center operators and their customers.

MYUS will also provide international on ramps for other ASEAN regional economies and connect with Major Regional Hubs (e.g. Guam). The MYUS Cable route avoids contested waters where permitting, construction and repairs are problematic.

Hexa expects to close on its financing for the MYUS Cable in mid-2025, at which time the System Supply Contract would come into force (“CIF”) and begin manufacturing and construction for a mid-2028 Ready For Service (“RFS”) date.

About GTA Guam

GTA provides complete communications services in Guam. These include local and long-distance telephone service, 3G, LTE, and 5G mobility service, High Speed Internet Access, Dedicated Ethernet, Carrier-Class High Capacity Services over SONET and SDH networks, and advanced television, or IPTV. GTA operates a data center on Guam offering a secure, managed environment for customers who need an alternative site for business data storage. The company also runs Guam’s first locally owned cable landing station and data centers in Piti and Alupang.

Based in Tamuning, Guam, GTA is a U.S. and locally owned company and locally managed. The company’s website is www.gta.net.